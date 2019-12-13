Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

Pokémon Sword And Shield Getting Short-Form Anime Adaptation

Image: Pokemon.co.jp

A short-form anime adaptation of Pokémon Sword and Shield has been announced. Called Hakumei no Tsubasa (Twilight Wings), it is set in the Galar region of Sword and Shield.

The animation is being done by Studio Colorido, which is best known for feature films like Penguin Highway and Typhoon Noruda

Image: Pokemon.co.jp

According to 4Gamer, each episode is five minutes long. The first of seven episodes will debut on January 15 on YouTube. No word yet whether or not there will be English subtitles. 

Comments

  • Sephiroth was right winged Guest

    Yeeesh the story for swd&shd was terrible.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
animals dolphins gta gta-san-andreas gta-vice-city myths rockstar-games sharks

Remembering The Sad Sharks And Dolphins Of GTA San Andreas

When I was younger, about 14, I remember jumping into the waters of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, swimming around and exploring. I did this a lot. I had been playing San Andreas, at that point, for months. And then, I saw something strange. I thought I saw a shark. Digging around online for info it seemed nobody was sure if sharks were in GTA San Andreas. People knew dolphins were in the game, they were very common. But sharks? That was up for debate.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles