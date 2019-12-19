PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Image: PUMA

Have you ever played a console game and blamed your footwear? No? Well, PUMA has a $160 solution for you anyway.

They're called "Active Gaming Footwear," or as the description page says, gaming socks. "Created with console gamers in mind, the gaming sock is the first edition Active Gaming Footwear," the description says.

Supposedly, and it's not quite explained how this works, the socks (or shoes?) support console gamers with the following features:

Medial wrap-up grip in SEEK mode

Lateral wrap-up support in ATTACK mode

Heel wrap-up stability in CRUISE and DEFENCE mode

The shoes are the ones that appeared in PUMA's Game Seat ad, so at least there's some kind of consistency there. PUMA adds that the shoes - or socks - are designed for "indoor and in-arena use," which is a fancy way of saying you can probably wear these outdoors. You'll still look like you're on your way to the gym, but that's an aesthetic that works for some, so each to their own.

The price sounds high, but it's about the same as PUMA's other creations. They're listed for both men and women, although that doesn't really answer the important question: do people really spend that much time wearing shoes while console gaming that you'd want a specialist set of shoes?

But the real question that needs answering:

Puma, I need to know what happens if I play the Sims in these, tb — Amy Potter ???? (@hellomisspotter) December 18, 2019

More info here on the PUMA website if you're curious. If you do buy, just note that the Christmas cutoff was yesterday, so they won't arrive before Christmas. Sorry, I guess?