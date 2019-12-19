The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Image: PUMA

Have you ever played a console game and blamed your footwear? No? Well, PUMA has a $160 solution for you anyway.

They're called "Active Gaming Footwear," or as the description page says, gaming socks. "Created with console gamers in mind, the gaming sock is the first edition Active Gaming Footwear," the description says.

Supposedly, and it's not quite explained how this works, the socks (or shoes?) support console gamers with the following features:

  • Medial wrap-up grip in SEEK mode
  • Lateral wrap-up support in ATTACK mode
  • Heel wrap-up stability in CRUISE and DEFENCE mode

The shoes are the ones that appeared in PUMA's Game Seat ad, so at least there's some kind of consistency there. PUMA adds that the shoes - or socks - are designed for "indoor and in-arena use," which is a fancy way of saying you can probably wear these outdoors. You'll still look like you're on your way to the gym, but that's an aesthetic that works for some, so each to their own.

The price sounds high, but it's about the same as PUMA's other creations. They're listed for both men and women, although that doesn't really answer the important question: do people really spend that much time wearing shoes while console gaming that you'd want a specialist set of shoes?

But the real question that needs answering:

More info here on the PUMA website if you're curious. If you do buy, just note that the Christmas cutoff was yesterday, so they won't arrive before Christmas. Sorry, I guess?

Comments

  • chinesefood @chinesefood

    Ha, I actually really like them. Might grab a pair.

    Not as “GaMiNg sHoEz”... but for bumming around in.

    0
  • hoi_polloi @hoi_polloi

    Looks like something that might be useful for a sim racer, but not much else.

    3
  • gross Guest

    they look disgusting. knowing how gamers are, these would be brown and fetid in a week.

    -1
  • twisty Guest

    Can anyone tell me why they're only avail in Australia? It's a mystery that's nagging me.

    Signed,
    US Reader

    0
    • Alex Walker @alexwalker
      AUTHOR

      It's the AU site, which is a separate portal to the US. But from what I can see, they're not available there either, so they might be using Australia as a test market? Not sure.

      0
  • jengaship @jengaship

    Sheesh! As of posting, Amazon have a pair of "Quick-Dry Minimal Beach Aqua Shoes" that look almost identical to this, for about $18 delivered with Prime.

    0
  • lonepeanut @lonepeanut

    send praise to the gods of capitalism for sending such a beautiful, necessary, and affordable product down from the great ivory tower in the sky. truly, we are blessed.

    0
  • jacka @jacka

    I think they're missing a lot of marketing potential by not calling them tactical moccasins.

    0
  • Camm @camm

    I could be down for a sock with a decent sole for Sim racing and general bumming around the house I guess, but im still left with wut

    0
  • Leeroy Guest

    These could actually be decent alternatives to deadlift slippers... free advice to Puma, put these in the training category and they'll sell.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles