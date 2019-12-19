Puma Has Made Gaming Footwear For Some Reason

Screenshot: Puma

Puma has decided to make gaming shoes that are “sock-like,” “comfortable,” “lightweight,” and “grippy.” According to Puma, the shoes are the perfect gaming tool for arena and home use. OK!

There are loads of wonderful sneakers from numerous shoe companies, and I am not convinced that gaming footwear is anything less than a cash grab.

What’s the best gaming footwear for home use? Probably socks! For arena use? Probably any comfortable shoes that you love.

Maybe competitive music game players will find a use for these or VR players on just waxed floors will. But for everyone else, it’s hard to see the point.