See Nausicaä Come To Life As A Life-Action Kabuki Play

Here’s the first peek at the Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind live-action kabuki play.

You can watch the footage below.

The performance stars Onoe Kikunosuke as Nausicaä and Nakamura Shichinosuke as Princess Kushana, and it gives a kabuki twist to the costumes and set pieces.

As previously reported, Hayao Miyazaki turned down a Hollywood live-action adaptation but gave the kabuki version his blessing.

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind’s kabuki version runs until December 25 in Tokyo.