See Nausicaä Come To Life As A Life-Action Kabuki Play

Screenshot: Oricon
Here’s the first peek at the Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind live-action kabuki play.
You can watch the footage below.
The performance stars Onoe Kikunosuke as Nausicaä and Nakamura Shichinosuke as Princess Kushana, and it gives a kabuki twist to the costumes and set pieces.
As previously reported, Hayao Miyazaki turned down a Hollywood live-action adaptation but gave the kabuki version his blessing.
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind’s kabuki version runs until December 25 in Tokyo.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink