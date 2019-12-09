A Scene From The Rise Of Skywalker Is Premiering In Fortnite

Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

Here's the biggest sign that the world is changing. If you want to see a scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker before it launches on December 19, you'll see it not on YouTube, Twitch or during some sporting event, but inside Fortnite.

The scene will be aired in Risky Reels, a landmark on Fortnite's map that features a theatre, projector and other things for outdoor cinema. EDM DJ Marshmello held an in-game concert there earlier this year, and Disney advertised Wreck It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks The Internet in Risky Reels during Fortnite's sixth season.

In-game events, then, aren't new for Fortnite. The "doors" will open to the cinema around 5.30 AM AEDT, and while the official post doesn't mention it, the scene will probably be broadcast through Fortnite's Showtime mode.

The Marshmello concert was the kind of thing that only Fortnite would do, with players emote-dancing along and watching holographic projections dancing and morphing around the arena. Fortnite has already embraced a bit of Star Wars with the Stormtrooper skin. What's going to happen when the in-game world becomes a Jedi vs Sith dance off?

