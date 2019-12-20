The First 60 Minutes Of Wattam

At the beginning of Wattam, the latest PC and PlayStation 4 game from Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi, I control a green cube with a face and a bowler cap, sad and alone in a dark world. Then I make friends with a small rock. Then a large rock. I tip my hat to my new friends and a confetti bomb rolls from beneath the hat and explodes. Then the sun comes out.

Read more