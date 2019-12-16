Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

This Week In Games: Untitled Console Goose

It's a pretty quiet release week, excep—HONK HONK HONK

The major headliner this week, naturally, is Goose Game's release on the PS4 and Xbox One. Xbox owners will get it for free if they're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, whereas PS4 folk will have to buy it the regular way.

The other one that stands out is Wattam, which features what looks like a walking turd, a fork with a smiley face, a bowling pin that loves someone, and a walking toilet?? I've no idea what's going on precisely, but it looks cool.

Beyond that, it's a bit quiet. Here's the lineup:

  • Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (XBO)
  • Untitled Goose Game (PS4, XBO)
  • Aery - Little Bird Adventure (XBO)
  • Cold Silence (XBO)
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition (PS4)
  • Wolfenstein: Resistance Bundle (PS4)
  • Wattam (PS4)
  • DOOM Slayers Collection (PS4, XBO)
  • Winter Resort Simulator (PC)
  • The Emerald Tablet (PC)
  • Particulate (PC)
  • Sapper (PC)

Onto the trailers then. Now, what the hell is going on with Wattam?

Not much in the tank for this week. But do you need a lot when there is honking to be done?

Comments

  • akeashar @akeashar

    Its nice to have a week with no interesting releases, so I don't have to feel like I'm missing out while in the process of moving.

    Rise of Skywalker this week anyway, which should hopefully fill my entertainment quotient before Christmas.

    0
  • Braaains @braaains

    No idea what the hell is going on with Wattam, but the involvement of Katamari Damacy guy is enough to at least get me interested.

    1
  • kartanym @kartanym

    More than happy to play Goose Game again for the achievements, especially when it's a part of Game Pass.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
animals dolphins gta gta-san-andreas gta-vice-city myths rockstar-games sharks

Remembering The Sad Sharks And Dolphins Of GTA San Andreas

When I was younger, about 14, I remember jumping into the waters of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, swimming around and exploring. I did this a lot. I had been playing San Andreas, at that point, for months. And then, I saw something strange. I thought I saw a shark. Digging around online for info it seemed nobody was sure if sharks were in GTA San Andreas. People knew dolphins were in the game, they were very common. But sharks? That was up for debate.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles