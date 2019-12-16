This Week In Games: Untitled Console Goose

It's a pretty quiet release week, excep—HONK HONK HONK

The major headliner this week, naturally, is Goose Game's release on the PS4 and Xbox One. Xbox owners will get it for free if they're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, whereas PS4 folk will have to buy it the regular way.

The other one that stands out is Wattam, which features what looks like a walking turd, a fork with a smiley face, a bowling pin that loves someone, and a walking toilet?? I've no idea what's going on precisely, but it looks cool.

Beyond that, it's a bit quiet. Here's the lineup:

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (XBO)

Untitled Goose Game (PS4, XBO)

Aery - Little Bird Adventure (XBO)

Cold Silence (XBO)

Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition (PS4)

Wolfenstein: Resistance Bundle (PS4)

Wattam (PS4)

DOOM Slayers Collection (PS4, XBO)

Winter Resort Simulator (PC)

The Emerald Tablet (PC)

Particulate (PC)

Sapper (PC)

Onto the trailers then. Now, what the hell is going on with Wattam?

Not much in the tank for this week. But do you need a lot when there is honking to be done?