The Next-Gen Xbox Is Called Xbox Series X

It’s out in the 2020 holiday season.

Here’s the debut trailer:

I...really like that box. And the fact the controller looks identical, because really, Xbox controllers have been pretty much perfect since the 360.

Some extra info, courtesy of this official Microsoft announcement:

  • Yes, the box can sit both vertically and horizontally

  • The controller is technically new. Microsoft say “Its size and shape have been refined to accommodate an even wider range of people, and it also features a new Share button to make capturing screenshots and game clips simple and an advanced d-pad derived from the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller. The new Xbox Wireless Controller will be compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs, and will be included with every Xbox Series X.

  • It’ll support 60fps at 4K, “with possibility of up to 120FPS”, and will also support 8K visuals.

  • The Xbox Series X has a “next-generation SSD will virtually eliminate load times.”

  • It’s backwards compatible! Across all previous Xboxes! “Thanks to backward compatibility, you can expect your gaming legacy, thousands of your favourite games across four generations of gaming, all your Xbox One gaming accessories, and industry-leading services like Xbox Game Pass to be available when you power on your Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020.”

Comments

  • wonderingaimlessly @wonderingaimlessly

    Maaaaan, it looks cool and all but that wont fit in my TV cabinet

    3
    • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

      I kinda think that’s the point.
      MS doesn’t want it hidden away, they want it flexing and thrusting in plain view.

      2
      • ferret @ferret

        That’s their choice to make, but if the deciding factor for me is whether I have to have a big black box sitting beside my tv, or a console neatly packed away....I’m going to get the neatly packable console every time.

        0
  • nuffman @nuffman

    looks better than whatever that PS5 thing is

    -1
    • Braaains @braaains

      They haven't shown the PS5 as far as I'm aware? Or did I miss it?

      6
      • wonderingaimlessly @wonderingaimlessly

        Some leaked images, nothing in concrete. But those images are absolutely awful

        1
      • nuffman @nuffman

        Yeah, as above. It's all we've seen, but even still... Urgh

        -2
        • Weresmurf @weresmurf

          *shrug* I like it. I'm sick to bloody death of 'solid black boxes' for consoles. Return us to the days where consoles looked like something odd. The Snes looked weirdish, the Gamecube, even the Megadrive, the NES, the Atari etc. Loved the look of the 5 (V) and its venting out the top. It was weird, it was iconically shaped. I'd be delighted if it came out looking like that.

          Because it's not another goddamn black box.

          1
          • nuffman @nuffman

            I can get behind that logic. 100%

            But I stand by what I said haha

            0
          • ferret @ferret

            Imagine if they released the ps5 looking like an Atari from back in the day. Lol.

            I’d definitely have to have it.

            1
            • Weresmurf @weresmurf

              Hell yes lol. With the full woodgrain panels on it and everything ;)

              0
    • omgitzrick @omgitzrick

      That was a dev kit. They never look ANYTHING like the final console.

      2
  • Braaains @braaains

    So we'll go from calling it "XBone" to "XBox Sex"? It's an improvement! :D

    0
    • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

      SeXbox.
      Maybe they realised they couldn’t fight it.

      5
      • alienc @alienc

        Next is XXXBox then XBoxxx then the final form... the XXXBoxxx.

        After many attempts and years later we will finally have our very own XBaby then XChild then XTeen then XAdult then XXX.. aka dead ripbox.

        1
      • Weresmurf @weresmurf

        "After fucking you with the 360, then fucking you with the first Xbox One, we figured we'd literally fuck you with the name upfront.... Xbox Sex!"

        0
  • Zambayoshi @zambayoshi

    Stupid name. Good to see that the Xbox bosses haven't learned from their past missteps.

    I mean, come on. Series X? What is it, the tenth series? It's not 10th generation. What the fuck were the Microsoft guys on when they thought this label was a good idea and wouldn't confuse anyone?

    1
    • Braaains @braaains

      Especially when they'll have XBox 1 X and XBox Series X out there at the same time, although I guess it's possible they'll stop selling the XB1X when the XBSX comes out. It's hard to see any good coming from this name, though.

      1
      • Transientmind @transientmind

        And given the direction of the industry, it's impossible to believe that there won't be a Series X... 2? X2? XI? X Pro? XX? It really does offend my sense of decency.

        0
    • tr1p1ea @tr1p1ea

      The whole 'X' was literally trying to cash in on the 'coolness' of 'the matrix' in the early 00's, hence the green\black as well.

      Now it is not cool at all ...

      -2
      • jimmydanger @jimmydanger

        I think the X actually referred to Direct X.

        5
        • stormo @stormo

          Yep, it's a shortening of "DirectX box", which is literally what the original XBox idea started out as.

          3
  • ody @ody

    As if the Xbox naming system wasn't stupid and confusing to casuals enough! Who the hell thought that was a sensible name?

    1
  • prettz @prettz

    GOD Microsoft, please, just call it the xbox 4 or xbox 2020 or whatever. Hate the name, the design is... fine? tbh has anybody ever really cared what their consoles actually looked like?

    4k 60fps seems like either a lie or a "technically true" but we have to turn everything else down to nothing... (the 8k falls into this, though im sure it will be able to run 1080 at the 120fps fine).

    2
    • crimsonfury @crimsonfury

      Xbox One X already does 4K 30fps on most newer games. Xbox series X has double the power, seems perfectly reasonable that it can achieve 4k 60fps on most titles or even 1080p 120fps if devs choose to optimise for that option

      0
    • dknight1000 @dknight1000

      Honestly, I think they'd be better off calling it the XBox 5. Makes it look on par with the Playstation 5.

      PS5 vs XB5
      PS5Pro vs XB5X or Plus, or Ultra or whatever buzz word they add to the 5.5 model.

      0
  • chinesefood @chinesefood

    Same controller :(

    1
    • akeashar @akeashar

      Did the previous one have a share button?

      From the quote it sounds like it’ll be true backwards compatibility which would be enough to garner my interest if it means I can play the games not in the current BC list and avoid the modified versions that were the 360 compatibility.

      0
      • ferret @ferret

        If it’s genuinely backwards compatible for all previous gen games, I’ll get one for sure.

        0
    • stormo @stormo

      Not quite. Looks like it has a new DPad that's similar to the one on the Elite controller.

      0
    • dknight1000 @dknight1000

      They can't really go anywhere controller wise other than minor tweaks. It's not like Sony reinvent the wheel everytime or do you expect the PS5 not to have a Dualshock 5?

      I'm really happy with the XB1 Controller, improving the D Pad seems like all they need to do.

      0
  • shaun1800 @shaun1800

    Pretty uninspiring. Looks like a cross between an old external HDD and a Telstra smart modem.

    0
  • charlie_s123 @charlie_s123

    Console looks really cool. Name feels a bit 'Wii U' but I imagine they'll probably market it a hell of a lot better than Nintendo did!
    I'm intrigued!

    -1
  • alienc @alienc

    They need to combine the console with the pc and end the platform gap once and for all.

    PlayStation and Nintendo have no counter to this it would be a very conclusive victory if they were to literally combine the platforms so pc games can be played on the Xbox and Xbox games can be played on the pc.

    Unite the platforms.

    The other consoles can try to copy paste that ambitious concept and idea but Microsoft have the home ground advantage for obvious reasons being Microsoft and all.

    The greatest battle of our time is right outside our doorstep I can feel it nay sense it.

    -1
    • Zhonginator @zhonginator

      They tried it this generation with Xbox exclusives being able to be played on PC as well as gamepass being integrated with PC. Didn’t work. There’s no reason to buy an Xbox one when you can get a PC. With ps4 on the other hand exclusives like god of war, Spider-Man and horizon zero dawn are only available on that platform. This generation the only reason to get an Xbox is maybe if your friends have it. Even this reason is slowly becoming irrelevant with cross play being integrated. Even if Microsoft kept going with this plan of “uniting platforms” Sony and Nintendo’s simple answer is good games. Think about how many switch units are sold because of games like Mario odyssey or breath of the wild. Of course the ps5 hasn’t been announced yet but I imagine the specs would be similar to the Xbox one as it usually is.

      0
    • ferret @ferret

      They need to go the other way IMHO. I very very rarely need a PC for anything these days. If my next Xbox could run windows properly and allow me to do some word processing, spreadsheets etc.....i would do away with my PC in a second.

      0
  • VoxGecko @voxgecko

    Very odd name. I wonder if it has anything to do with how they plan to tackle this generation of consoles - maybe they're looking to release slightly upgraded versions of this console (ala One X and PS4 Pro) more frequently, like a 'series' of annual consoles? I hope not.

    0
    • N0NEoftheAB0VE @n0neoftheab0ve

      Just on this - watching the game award right now and the trailer for Ori & the will of the wisps doesn't have XBOX ONE written at the bottom, just XBOX

      0
  • targeting compoita @poita

    Looks like my air purifier.

    0
  • pylgrim @pylgrim

    I literally shook my head. They learned nothing.

    0
  • Seraphin Guest

    sigh it's just a basic PC case I have that already you know for my computer

    0
  • tastypaste @tastypaste

    Don't like that they used my favourite Alan Watts philosophy >:(

    0

