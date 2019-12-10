This Week In Games: Mechs, Move Out

Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

It's a rough life, the mercenary business.

This is the last big week of the year, and it is stacked with a ton of interesting titles from top to bottom. Obviously Mechwarrior 5 is a big deal for a certain section of PC gamers, and with good reason: it's story-driven first-person mecha action, but with the logistical planning, space trucker-esque management that made Battletech so engaging.

But there's also a new Vampire: The Masquerade visual novel. There's two new Shovel Knight games. Hades comes to Steam after a year of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store, and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD lands on Steam too.

There's Dragon Quest Builders 2, indies like Ashen, Astaria, Omega Labyrinth Life, the cute Cardpocalypse, a new AVICII rhythm game (!?!), and Call of Juarez hits the Switch. Aussies are represented well this week too with Frog Detective 2, and if you want that Left 4 Dead vibe, there's a new PvE shooter in GTFO.

There's a few retail releases this week, if you missed them digitally for whatever reason.

  • Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries (PC Epic Game Store)
  • Garfield Kart: Furious Racing (PS4, Xbox, Switch)
  • Blacksad: Under The Skin (PS4, Xbox, Switch)
  • New Super Lucky's Tale (Switch)
  • Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Switch, Xbox)
  • Call of Juarez: Gunsliger (Switch)
  • Shovel Knight: King of Cards (PC, Switch)
  • Shovel Knight: Showdown (PC, Switch)
  • Riverbond (Switch)
  • Cardpocalypse (Switch, Xbox)
  • Jamestown (Switch)
  • Event Horizon: Space Defense (Switch)
  • Astaria (PC)
  • Ashen (PC Steam)
  • GTFO (PC)
  • Frog Detective 2 (PC)
  • Transport Fever 2 (PC)
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York (PC)
  • Hades (PC Steam)
  • Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (PC)
  • Omega Labyrinth Life (PC)
  • Last Year (PC)
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PC)
  • Hello Neighbour: Hide and Seek (PC)
  • Ballance: The Return (PC)
  • AVICII: Invector (Xbox, PS4)
  • Rift Keeper (Xbox)
  • Headliner: NoviNews (Xbox)
  • Metaloid: Origin (Xbox)
  • Pathologic 2 (Xbox)

Onto the trailers, and more specifically, high tech gun running.

Frog Detective 2 looks like a ton of fun. Ashen is smashing if you haven't played it, the Shovel Knight games will probably be fantastic, and Mechwarrior 5 is totally my jam. And GTFO looks like the sort of thing I'd love to play with friends.

Not bad a fortnight before Christmas. See anything you like this week?

Comments

  • pokedad @pokedad

    At some point in the last 12 months the Switch began dating the goddamn world. Seeing this release schedule just really drove it home to me.

    1
  • vaegrand @vaegrand

    Too bad MW5 looks like a trash fire, been waiting since that first MWO trailer for a sweet single player experience and when we get it its largely poop.

    1
    • stonefalcon @stonefalcon

      You and me both mate, even the 2009 trailer for MW5 was better than the dumpster fire PGI put out to the public for this remake.

      0
    • nobully @nobully

      everyone i know that is a MW fan says it looks like complete shit, every youtube review i have seen from someone over the age of 30 also says it is dogshit, i never played the old MW games because i was too young but i was looking forward to a good one.

      i think that it's finally time for em to admit defeat and wait for MW6.

      0
      • vaegrand @vaegrand

        I would probably just give up at this point or at least hope that Jordan Weissman finds the funding to buy the rights back from Bullock and the dumpster fire that is Piranha Games.

        0
        • nobully @nobully

          in that case i better see if Weissman has a gofundme somewhere

          0
  • akeashar @akeashar

    I was going to make a quip about gameplay videos for a visual novel with Coteries... and then it proved to be exactly how I'd imagine a gameplay video of a visual novel would be.

    I am sadface in that it is based on 5th edition, which means Gehenna never happened, and all the Sabbat are likely to be busy off in the Middle East. At least since we'd be a Camarillo Koala clan, it means that Gangrel or Brujah won't be options since they left to form a full fledged Anarch Sect.

    0
  • therealarien @therealarien

    Where is Ashen for Switch? It's currently on the USA store but not for Aus. It's coming here, right!?

    0

