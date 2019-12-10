This Week In Games: Mechs, Move Out

It's a rough life, the mercenary business.
This is the last big week of the year, and it is stacked with a ton of interesting titles from top to bottom. Obviously Mechwarrior 5 is a big deal for a certain section of PC gamers, and with good reason: it's story-driven first-person mecha action, but with the logistical planning, space trucker-esque management that made Battletech so engaging.
But there's also a new Vampire: The Masquerade visual novel. There's two new Shovel Knight games. Hades comes to Steam after a year of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store, and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD lands on Steam too.
There's Dragon Quest Builders 2, indies like Ashen, Astaria, Omega Labyrinth Life, the cute Cardpocalypse, a new AVICII rhythm game (!?!), and Call of Juarez hits the Switch. Aussies are represented well this week too with Frog Detective 2, and if you want that Left 4 Dead vibe, there's a new PvE shooter in GTFO.
There's a few retail releases this week, if you missed them digitally for whatever reason.
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries (PC Epic Game Store)
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing (PS4, Xbox, Switch)
- Blacksad: Under The Skin (PS4, Xbox, Switch)
- New Super Lucky's Tale (Switch)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Switch, Xbox)
- Call of Juarez: Gunsliger (Switch)
- Shovel Knight: King of Cards (PC, Switch)
- Shovel Knight: Showdown (PC, Switch)
- Riverbond (Switch)
- Cardpocalypse (Switch, Xbox)
- Jamestown (Switch)
- Event Horizon: Space Defense (Switch)
- Astaria (PC)
- Ashen (PC Steam)
- GTFO (PC)
- Frog Detective 2 (PC)
- Transport Fever 2 (PC)
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York (PC)
- Hades (PC Steam)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (PC)
- Omega Labyrinth Life (PC)
- Last Year (PC)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PC)
- Hello Neighbour: Hide and Seek (PC)
- Ballance: The Return (PC)
- AVICII: Invector (Xbox, PS4)
- Rift Keeper (Xbox)
- Headliner: NoviNews (Xbox)
- Metaloid: Origin (Xbox)
- Pathologic 2 (Xbox)
Onto the trailers, and more specifically, high tech gun running.
Frog Detective 2 looks like a ton of fun. Ashen is smashing if you haven't played it, the Shovel Knight games will probably be fantastic, and Mechwarrior 5 is totally my jam. And GTFO looks like the sort of thing I'd love to play with friends.
Not bad a fortnight before Christmas. See anything you like this week?
At some point in the last 12 months the Switch began dating the goddamn world. Seeing this release schedule just really drove it home to me.