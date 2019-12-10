This Week In Games: Mechs, Move Out

It's a rough life, the mercenary business.

This is the last big week of the year, and it is stacked with a ton of interesting titles from top to bottom. Obviously Mechwarrior 5 is a big deal for a certain section of PC gamers, and with good reason: it's story-driven first-person mecha action, but with the logistical planning, space trucker-esque management that made Battletech so engaging.

But there's also a new Vampire: The Masquerade visual novel. There's two new Shovel Knight games. Hades comes to Steam after a year of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store, and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD lands on Steam too.

There's Dragon Quest Builders 2, indies like Ashen, Astaria, Omega Labyrinth Life, the cute Cardpocalypse, a new AVICII rhythm game (!?!), and Call of Juarez hits the Switch. Aussies are represented well this week too with Frog Detective 2, and if you want that Left 4 Dead vibe, there's a new PvE shooter in GTFO.

There's a few retail releases this week, if you missed them digitally for whatever reason.

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries (PC Epic Game Store)

Garfield Kart: Furious Racing (PS4, Xbox, Switch)

Blacksad: Under The Skin (PS4, Xbox, Switch)

New Super Lucky's Tale (Switch)

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Switch, Xbox)

Call of Juarez: Gunsliger (Switch)

Shovel Knight: King of Cards (PC, Switch)

Shovel Knight: Showdown (PC, Switch)

Riverbond (Switch)

Cardpocalypse (Switch, Xbox)

Jamestown (Switch)

Event Horizon: Space Defense (Switch)

Astaria (PC)

Ashen (PC Steam)

GTFO (PC)

Frog Detective 2 (PC)

Transport Fever 2 (PC)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York (PC)

Hades (PC Steam)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (PC)

Omega Labyrinth Life (PC)

Last Year (PC)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PC)

Hello Neighbour: Hide and Seek (PC)

Ballance: The Return (PC)

AVICII: Invector (Xbox, PS4)

Rift Keeper (Xbox)

Headliner: NoviNews (Xbox)

Metaloid: Origin (Xbox)

Pathologic 2 (Xbox)

Onto the trailers, and more specifically, high tech gun running.

Frog Detective 2 looks like a ton of fun. Ashen is smashing if you haven't played it, the Shovel Knight games will probably be fantastic, and Mechwarrior 5 is totally my jam. And GTFO looks like the sort of thing I'd love to play with friends.

Not bad a fortnight before Christmas. See anything you like this week?