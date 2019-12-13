Rewatch The Game Awards Live Here

Image: The Game Awards trophy, produced by WETA.

The Game Awards is back again this week, revealing 10 fresh games to the world and a bunch of fresh footage for others.

One of those games, unfortunately, won't be a Resident Evil 3 remake. "There are no plans (never were) to do anything with Resident Evil 3 at the show. A lot of these 'leaks' are completely wrong," Geoff Keighley, producer of the awards, said in an AmA.

This year, there's 29 categories for nominees. There's also potential news "on the Muppet front". It'd be fun if Statler and Waldorf gave shit to COD and Death Stranding in one of the segments, but I digress. CHVRCHES and Green Day are chipping in with some musical acts this year, too.

As was the case last year, the show will kick off from 1230 AEDT / 1130 AQST / 1200 ACST / 0930 AWST on Friday, December 13. You can watch the whole thing through YouTube below.

And here's Twitch if that's more your fancy:

I'm still holding out for more Metroid Prime 4 footage, although honestly I couldn't see Nintendo debuting that at a third-party event. It's pretty likely that one of the games will be the new Batman game Rocksteady were teasing during the Batman Day celebrations. I'd love it if that Harry Potter RPG popped up again. It'd be nice to see the game in motion on something that's not a five year old phone.

What reveals are you hoping to see?