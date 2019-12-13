Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

Rewatch The Game Awards Live Here

Image: The Game Awards trophy, produced by WETA.

The Game Awards is back again this week, revealing 10 fresh games to the world and a bunch of fresh footage for others.

One of those games, unfortunately, won't be a Resident Evil 3 remake. "There are no plans (never were) to do anything with Resident Evil 3 at the show. A lot of these 'leaks' are completely wrong," Geoff Keighley, producer of the awards, said in an AmA.

This year, there's 29 categories for nominees. There's also potential news "on the Muppet front". It'd be fun if Statler and Waldorf gave shit to COD and Death Stranding in one of the segments, but I digress. CHVRCHES and Green Day are chipping in with some musical acts this year, too.

As was the case last year, the show will kick off from 1230 AEDT / 1130 AQST / 1200 ACST / 0930 AWST on Friday, December 13. You can watch the whole thing through YouTube below.

And here's Twitch if that's more your fancy:

I'm still holding out for more Metroid Prime 4 footage, although honestly I couldn't see Nintendo debuting that at a third-party event. It's pretty likely that one of the games will be the new Batman game Rocksteady were teasing during the Batman Day celebrations. I'd love it if that Harry Potter RPG popped up again. It'd be nice to see the game in motion on something that's not a five year old phone.

What reveals are you hoping to see?

Comments

  • greenlego @greenlego

    You got the times wrong.

    It's 11:30am AEST and 12:30pm AEDT.

    Not 12:30pm AEST.

    Even the screenshot shows the correct AEST.

    0
  • ninepenny @ninepenny

    "a timeslot that actually suits Australians"

    Only if you're lucky enough to have the day off work.

    2
    • darren @darren

      Or a "I'm having my lunch break now" place.

      1
  • Dire Wolf @dire_wolf

    Hoping for that Dragon Age 4 announcement. Also hoping it's not 3 years off like rumor suggests.

    1
  • vaegrand @vaegrand

    Saw RDR2 win, sighed and closed the stream. It was a nice movie, but an incomplete game.

    1
    • WhitePointer @whitepointer

      Yeah I also closed the stream as soon as RDR2 won the first 2 or 3 awards. I knew from that point that the event was going to remain heavily biased in favour of it. I wasn't gonna sit through it winning 10 more awards while hoping that a game I was looking forward to got announced. Figured I'd just catch up on the announcement news later.

      1
      • vaegrand @vaegrand

        Hey, at least GoW won Goty. It really deserved it for a solid all round package.

        0
  • astrogirl @astrogirl

    anyone know how long this runs for? Its been on for over 3 hrs so far...

    0
  • jacka @jacka

    Ah the old "resurrecting the comment thread from last year" trick. Fall for it every time.

    1
    • markavian @markavian

      Strange, not the first time I've noticed the dates are off a year. Is it a bad system in general or just reuseing the same title as last year causes this to happen?

      0
      • Alex Walker @alexwalker
        AUTHOR

        OK, so a bit of inside baseball here.

        Normally we'd just make a fresh post, but the way things have changed - and I mean largely Google - it's become much better to update and reuse an existing post, rather than creating a new one that has to be scraped.

        From my end I'm still rewriting all of the copy from scratch, using new embed links and what not, so I'm not doing anything different. It's just the publishing world we live in that means it's better to update an older post. And because of the way our CMS and comments works, all of the old comments are kept (and there's no function or button to 'refresh' or clear everything out, which is something that we'll probably add down the road for instances like this).

        So anyway, that explains why it all happens.

        1
        • Braaains @braaains

          but the way things have changed - and I mean largely Google
          For the benefit of those of us not in the publishing biz... How has Google changed so that this rather convoluted approach is actually the better option?

          0
  • Stevoru @stevorooni

    I want a new Batman game, it's been over 4 years since Arkham Knight.

    In fact if they do announce one, I may just replay the entire series.

    0
  • mavx4 @mavx4

    Is it me or does it look like the venue is empty?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
au feature gta-v steam steam-awards the-steam-awards

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

After a month of voting the results are in for the 4th annual Steam Awards. Things were a little different this year and a game released in September 2013 once again took out one of the top spots.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles