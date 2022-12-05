The Game Awards Will Be Shorter This Year, But At What Cost?

The Game Awards are just a couple of days away, and Geoff Keighley says that this year is going to be a tighter show than previous years.

This Thursday, the video games industry will come together to celebrate the work of many in The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley. Also hosted by Geoff Keighley: a Twitter Space yesterday, where the host revealed details about the upcoming event.

According to VGC, Keighley stated during the Twitter Space broadcast that the “one thing” they’re planning for this year’s awards ceremony is “trying to make the show a little bit shorter.” He goes on to say, “I won’t say anything officially until we’re through our rehearsals, but we think it’s going to be a significantly shorter show this year.”

Elaborating on the decision to make the ceremony shorter, Keighley says, “We think there’s been a little bit of fatigue about how long the show has been, there are lots of games and lots of things that want to be a part of it, but we’re cutting back on those things to hopefully have a bit more of a streamlined show.”

The 2021 Game Awards ran for about three hours with a 45-minute preshow and hosted a combined total of 56 game reveals or new trailers for games — a slog and a half to get through. There’s still going to be a pre-show this time, renamed the “Opening Act”, which will reportedly feature some “huge announcements”.

Something of note from last year’s show which really irked me (and many others) was just how many awards categories were announced in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it, low fanfare kind of way. With the Game Awards apparently being shorter than last year with “30-40 games showing new content at the show and a fair number of new game announcements”, I have to wonder how the actual awards themselves will be treated when it comes to them this year.

I’m all for game announcements, trust me. I love seeing a new game getting announced, it’s actually very cool to me. I just think it would be cool if developers, musicians, and artists were given the chance to accept their award at this, an awards show, rather than be rattled off as a group of three category winners in a single breath before jumping into more marketing. That’s just me, though!

If you’d like to catch The 2022 Game Awards in Australia, we’ve got the times for you here.