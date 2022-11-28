See Games Differently

When To Catch The Game Awards 2022 In Australian Timezones

Published 1 hour ago: November 28, 2022
Image: The Game Awards

Everyone’s favourite year-end trailer parade, The Game Awards is returning for 2022 — but when does it kick off in Australian timezones? No stress — we’ve got you covered. The TGA’s return in December for the show’s sixth year and, in addition to recognising the games industry’s greatest achievements, there will also be a deluge of trailers for games arriving in the new year.

For Australian audiences, it can be hard to know when to tune in, and for how long. Below, you’ll find starting times for The Game Awards in every Australian and New Zealand timezone. As we’ve done in previous years, we’ll be covering the show on the day too! We’ll have rolling coverage of every award winner and new trailer as they are announced so you won’t miss a thing.

Where Can I See The Game Awards 2022?

For the 2022 showcase, The Games Awards will return to its own channel on Twitch and YouTube. Live streams typically commence around an hour before the show starts, and the preshow usually contains an extra stack of trailers that wouldn’t otherwise make it into the show.

When Can I See The Game Awards 2022 In Australian Timezones?

The Game Awards will stream in Australia on Friday, December 9, 2022. See below for kick-off times in your neck of the woods.

ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS

11:30 AM – 2:30 PM AEDT

 

QLD

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM AEST

 

SA

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM ACDT

 

NT

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM ACST

 

WA

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM AWST

 

NZ

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM NZDT

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

