Xbox Partner Preview 2024: When To Watch In Australian Times

Xbox Partner Preview, the company’s equivalent of a Nintendo Partner Direct, will land on Thursday, March 7. It will be the showcase’s second outing, following its debut last year.

According to Xbox, the showcase will run for 30 minutes and feature “over a dozen new trailers” for upcoming titles from third-party publishers like Nexon, Capcom and EA.

Among the confirmed games, Xbox promises dives into Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and The First Berserker: Khazan.

Last year’s showcase boasted a solid lineup — Metal Gear Solid Delta, Ark: Survival Ascended, and The Finals all appeared. That sets a precedent for the next showcase. Beyond the three publishers we already know about, who else is likely to show up?

When to watch the Xbox Partner Preview for March 2024 in Australian Times

The Xbox Partner Preview will be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube via the official Xbox accounts. You can watch along right here, or hit the embed below, when it premieres.

ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS

5:00 AM AEDT, Thursday 7 March

SA

4:30 AM ACDT, Thursday 7 March

QLD

4:00 AM AEST, Thursday 7 March

NT

3:30 AM ACST, Thursday 7 March

WA

2:00 AM AWST, Thursday 7 March

NZ

7:00 AM NZDT, Thursday 7 March