kot-headerlogo-01 A U

See Games Differently

Subscribe

Xbox Partner Preview 2024: When To Watch In Australian Times

David Smith Avatar
David Smith
Xbox Partner Preview 2024: When To Watch In Australian Times

Xbox Partner Preview, the company’s equivalent of a Nintendo Partner Direct, will land on Thursday, March 7. It will be the showcase’s second outing, following its debut last year.

According to Xbox, the showcase will run for 30 minutes and feature “over a dozen new trailers” for upcoming titles from third-party publishers like Nexon, Capcom and EA.

Among the confirmed games, Xbox promises dives into Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and The First Berserker: Khazan.

Last year’s showcase boasted a solid lineup — Metal Gear Solid Delta, Ark: Survival Ascended, and The Finals all appeared. That sets a precedent for the next showcase. Beyond the three publishers we already know about, who else is likely to show up?

When to watch the Xbox Partner Preview for March 2024 in Australian Times

The Xbox Partner Preview will be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube via the official Xbox accounts. You can watch along right here, or hit the embed below, when it premieres.

ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS

5:00 AM AEDT, Thursday 7 March

SA

4:30 AM ACDT, Thursday 7 March

QLD

4:00 AM AEST, Thursday 7 March

NT

3:30 AM ACST, Thursday 7 March

WA

2:00 AM AWST, Thursday 7 March

NZ

7:00 AM NZDT, Thursday 7 March

The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans

Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Comments

One response to “Xbox Partner Preview 2024: When To Watch In Australian Times”

READ THE COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *