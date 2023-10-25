kot-headerlogo-01 A U

See Games Differently

Subscribe

All The Trailers From Last Night’s Xbox Partner Preview Showcase

David Smith Avatar
David Smith
All The Trailers From Last Night’s Xbox Partner Preview Showcase

Xbox finally entered the arena of Direct To Consumer Trailer Streams last night with probably the strongest showcase it’s ever staged outside of its annual E3 or Summer Games Fest spectacular.

Trailers for anticipated titles like Metal Gear Solid Delta and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth were punctuated with smaller games, indies, and sequels. Still Wakes The Deep looks like a great little horror title. Manor Lords is an intriguing medieval colony sim. Spirit of the North 2 is a sequel to a personal favourite, and RoboCop: Rogue City continues to project 100% the right vibes for any game tied to that franchise.

There was a bit on across the show’s 20-minute runtime, but it did start pretty early for the Aussies. Here’s everything you missed while you were sleeping.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Alan Wake 2

Ark: Survival Ascended

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Still Wakes The Deep

Manor Lords

IKARO: Will Not Die

Spirit of the North 2

RoboCop: Rogue City

Dungeons of Hinterberg

THE FINALS

Comments

One response to “All The Trailers From Last Night’s Xbox Partner Preview Showcase”

READ THE COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *