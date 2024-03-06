Frostpunk 2, Stalker, And Sinking Cities: All The Trailers From Xbox Partner Preview

Xbox held a Partner Preview showcase today, which put spotlight on a handful of third-party games coming to Xbox Series X|S. If you missed the show and want to watch the 30-minute presentation, you can check out the full video below. If you just want to know the highlights, click through to see them all.

Unknown 9: Awakening

First up is Unknown 9: Awakening from Reflector and Bandai Namco, an action game that focuses on protagonist Haroona, who wields psychic abilities against gun-toting foes in an otherworldly setting. It’s coming to Xbox Series X/S this summer.

Sleight of Hand

Next is Sleight of Hand, which debuted with a cinematic trailer showcasing what seems to be a fantasy noir vibe. According to its YouTube description, it’s a third-person, stealth-action deckbuilder about taking down an old coven that was once your employer. While there’s no gameplay, the vibe seems pretty cool. Sleight of Hand will launch on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

The Alter

11 Bit Studios, the developer of the highly acclaimed survival game This War of Mine, showed off The Alters. The game follows Jan Dolski, a worker who has “alternative” versions of himself that he switches between to handle situations, and much of the game is spent trying to keep his distinct personalities happy as they try to escape a deadly planet. It’s coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Creatures of Ava

Creatures of Ava immediately switches up the vibe with its debut trailer. The game combines creature taming with photography and exploration. It’s coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass in 2024.

Roblox and Chucky

Chucky, the murderous, sentient doll that haunted my nightmares as a child, is coming to Roblox. The new update featuring the Child’s Play icon is available now.

The Sinking City 2

After a legal battle between the series’ developer and publisher, Sinking City 2 has finally been unveiled. The Lovecraftian survival horror series will make its return in 2025 on Xbox Series X/S.

Final Fantasy XIV

After waiting for over a decade, Xbox players will finally be able to play Final Fantasy XIV on March 21. The open beta is playable now on Xbox Series X/S, and the Starter Edition is available through Game Pass Ultimate if you’re a subscriber.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy collection is available today and includes S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Clear Sky, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Call of Pripyat.

Monster Jam Showdown

Next is Monster Jam Showdown, the latest in the long-running monster truck racing series. It will launch in 2024.

Persona 3 Reload – Expansion Pass

Persona 3 Reload is getting the original game’s conspicuously missing epilogue as previously leaked as part of an Expansion Pass. This will include Episode Aigis, which puts the player in control of the titular android after the events of the main storyline as she travels through a new dungeon in order to find answers about the events of the ending. It will launch in September. The Expansion Pass also includes music sets based on Persona 4 and 5 that will be added on March 12, as well as costume sets based on the Velvet Room attendants in May. It will be available at no cost to Game Pass subscribers.

The First Berserker: Khazan

Next up is the Dungeon & Fighter action RPG The First Berserker: Khazan. It’s defintiely giving Soulslike, and will launch on Xbox Series X/S. No date or window was given.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

As announced before the show aired, Tales of Kenzera: Zau made an appearance with a new trailer and commentary from Surgent Studios’ Abubakar Salim. It will launch on April 23 for PC and Xbox.

Frostpunk 2

11 Bit Studios makes another appearance in the showcase with Frostpunk 2. The survival game sequel will launch on July 25.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Capcom closed out the show with a look at Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. The strategy action game takes place in a fantasy setting that uses traditional Japanese aesthetics and iconography. It will launch in 2024 and come to Game Pass.

Image: Xbox, 11 Bit Studios, Frogwares, Kotaku Australia