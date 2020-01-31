The Latest Apex Legends Trailer Is Very John Wick

Apex Legends is turning one year old, and the game has gotten real dark since then.

The latest trailer for the battle royale's fourth season, Assimilation, aired early Friday morning. It features the newest character Revenant, the game's newest character who made a surprise appearance with Respawn's bait and switch reveal last week.

Revenant's official reveal trailer, which you can view below, is very good. It shows Revenant gearing up for a contract kill, only to learn some slightly uncomfortable realities along the way. Titanfall fans will also recognise Hammond Robotics, one of the manufacturers of Titans from Repsawn's other universe.

The fourth season of Apex Legends launches February 4 internationally.