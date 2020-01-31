The Latest Apex Legends Trailer Is Very John Wick

Nintendo Is Releasing An Animal Crossing Switch, And It Is Beautiful

Apex Legends is turning one year old, and the game has gotten real dark since then.

The latest trailer for the battle royale's fourth season, Assimilation, aired early Friday morning. It features the newest character Revenant, the game's newest character who made a surprise appearance with Respawn's bait and switch reveal last week.

Revenant's official reveal trailer, which you can view below, is very good. It shows Revenant gearing up for a contract kill, only to learn some slightly uncomfortable realities along the way. Titanfall fans will also recognise Hammond Robotics, one of the manufacturers of Titans from Repsawn's other universe.

The fourth season of Apex Legends launches February 4 internationally.

Warcraft 3: Reforged Isn't Much Of An Upgrade

The remastered version of Blizzard's real-time strategy classic Warcraft 3 launched yesterday, and while I'm nowhere near as disappointed by the lack of enhancements and upgrades as the folks over at the official forums, Warcraft 3: Reforged certainly hasn't impressed me.
Blizzard Owns Your Custom Warcraft 3: Reforged Games

It is a fact somewhat lost to time—though certainly not one Blizzard will ever forget—that the eternally enduring MOBA genre got its start in Blizzard games. Riot and Valve, however, ended up reaping the rewards of seeds that were sown by custom game-makers in StarCraft and Warcraft 3. After a 2012 lawsuit, Valve even got to keep the "Dota" name that originally took root in Warcraft 3. With Warcraft 3: Reforged, it seems that Blizzard is not keen on allowing history to repeat itself.

