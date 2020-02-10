Community Review: Apex Legends

Image: Apex Legends

Apex Legends is officially a year old, four seasons in, and still one hell of a shooter.

The game has a bit of a lightning rod as soon as it came out. Respawn wanted to make a Titanfall game, and found something that might have worked even better. The game is so successful that EA constantly touts it as a ten-year franchise to investors, and before the year is out, it'll be on phones too.

What I've loved about Apex is how it quickly and immediately carved out a place, combining fast movement with a dabble of hero abilities and excellent gunplay. Now in the game's fourth season, all those things are still in place. The ping system is still one of the neatest evolutions for in-game communication in years, and most appreciably, the game has been well optimised from day dot.

The new additions, for the most part, have landed pretty well. Revenant, like most new characters, has slotted into the mix nicely. The most recent patch also shifted the Scout to the Assault Rifle class - meaning you can use AR optics and attachments with the rifle, instead of sniper-class attachments - while the superb Devotion is now a crate-only weapon, given how powerful it was.

World's Edge has gotten a nice rework too, with an open multi-level harvester in the middle of the map where the Fuel Depot was. Capitol City has got lava running throughout that will damage but not kill, which players are still experimenting with.

A lot of the game's changes over the last year, I feel, are best shelled out in a separate article. Community Review, after all, is for you. So I'll simply ask this: over the last year, how have you found Apex Legends, are you still playing or have you returned with the most recent season, and what has your experience been like?