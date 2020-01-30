Ninja's Mixer Move Reportedly Made Him $US20-30 Million

Kentucky Route Zero: The Kotaku Review

Journey To The Savage Planet: The Kotaku Review

Cuphead Fan Makes Awesome Stop-Motion Tribute

Gif: Davy Productions, YouTube

A fan spent four months working on this Cuphead stop-motion animated short and it’s fantastic.

Running just over a minute and a half, the video shows Cuphead and Mugman making a mess of things in the Devil’s Casino after placing some bad bets. 

Creator Davy Productions said they fell in love with the bullet hell platformer shortly after it’s 2017 release and decided to make the stop-motion tribute after McFarlane Toys released its Cuphead-themed construction sets.

The folks over at Studio MDHR who made Cuphead were also impressed. “Words can hardly describe our reaction when we saw this unbelievable video,” the studio tweeted out yesterday.

Meanwhile, Cuphead fans can also now show their love in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate after the game’s latest patch which, among other things, added a special Cuphead Mii costume and the game’s Floral Fury music track.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

civil-rights court legal muting runescape

Being Muted In A Video Game Doesn't Violate Civil Rights, U.S. Court Declares

If you or a loved one has been muted in a video game, you may not be entitled to financial compensation. Exposure to muting might finally wake you up to the idea that there are consequences to your actions. Please do wait. Do not call now!
cloud-storage pokemon-home pokemon-sword-and-shield subscription

Nintendo Explains How Pokémon Home Will Work

Today Nintendo announced its cloud storage program for Pokémon called Pokémon Home will have a paid and free version. The free version has a paltry max capacity of 30 Pokémon while the paid version at $US16 ($24) a year will let you store up to 6,000.  

Latest Deals

Trending Articles