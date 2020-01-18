Here's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Starring The Goose

The PC version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been out for less than a day, and already Goku has been transformed from fighting legend to untitled goose. Behold the chaos that mad modder Mastaklo has wrought.

There are currently three mods on the Video Game Mods Kakarot website. One is a Latin American translation of the game. The second turns Goku into CJ from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. That one is a pretty straightforward model swap, overlaying CJ on top of Goku. He’s got the same moves and animations.

The goose mod, featuring the star of the Untitled Goose Game, does not feature custom animations; the game doesn’t support them. Instead we get this static goose sliding, jumping, and flying around. One moment he’s battling Piccolo …

… the next he’s sharing a tender moment with his son, Gohan.

I especially love Dragon Ball Goose when he’s fishing with Goku’s prosthetic tail.

It never gets old.

Check out the video below for some more choice moments from a much more entertaining version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot than Bandai Namco intended.

Hit up the Kakarot Mods page to try it out for yourself.