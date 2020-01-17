Humble Pulls Out Their Best Bundle To Raise Money For Australian Bushfire Relief

Humble Bundle's stock in trade is raising money for charity, and naturally, they weren't going to let the Australian bushfires go past without doing something. Early Friday morning, they announced what might be their best bundle to date, with an enormous pack of Australian and international games to raise money for the WWF, WIRES and the RSPCA.

The pack includes some of Australia's greatest games, like Hollow Knight, Paperbark and Hand of Fate 2, but there's also Euro Truck Simulator 2, Duck Game, Paradigm, Frog Detective, Satellite Reign, Think of the Children, the FRAMED games and The Stillness of the Wind.

The whole pack will cost you just over $36 ($US25), and for that you get the following 29 games:

Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)

Void Bastards (Blue Manchu)

Armello (League of Geeks)

Euro Truck Simulator 2 (SCS Software)

Duck Game (Landon Podbielski)

Hand of Fate 2 (Defiant Development)

Paradigm (Jacob Janerka)

Crawl (Powerhoof)

The Adventure Pals (Massive Monster)

Regular Human Basketball (Powerhoof)

Satellite Reign (5 Lives Studios)

Hacknet (Team Fractal Alligator)

Mr. Shifty (Team Shifty)

Primal Carnage: Extinction (Circle Five Studios)

Assault Android Cactus (Witch Beam)

The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game (Grace Bruxner & Thomas Bowker)

FRAMED Collection (Loveshack Entertainment)

Think of the Children (Jammed Up Studios)

Feather (Samurai Punk)

Tower of Guns (Terrible Posture Studios)

Rising Dusk (Studio Stobie)

Death Squared (SMG Studio)

Paperbark (Paper House)

Quest of Dungeons (David Amador)

The Stillness of the Wind (Memory of God & Lambic Studios)

The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents)

Paper Fire Rookie (Ultimerse)

Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom (Big Ant Studios)

Machinarium (Amanita Design)

"This special one-week bundle features over $400 in incredible games for just $25. 100% of the proceeds from your bundle purchase go to help the wildlife and animals affected by the Australian bushfires," Humble announced.

The money will be donated to the charities through the PayPal Giving Fund, Paypal's registered charity in Australia that distributes donations without charging a fee. (More info on how that works can be found here.)

Most people will probably own one or two of the games above, but as is the case with all Humble Bundles, you can gift the codes you receive to anyone you like (either through a message or the gifting mechanism in your Humble Bundle account). More importantly, it's great to see so many developers, Australian and otherwise, get behind so many causes for bushfire relief.

100 percent of the proceeds from the bundle - there's no splitting this one up to give money to Humble or the developers - will go to WIRES, WWF Australia and the RSPCA. The tally at the time of writing is just under $US84,000 - let's see if we can't raise that total by a fair whack before the close of business today. You can check out more info on the Humble landing page.