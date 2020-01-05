Qwilfish Is A Fish That Sucks At Swimming

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Qwilfish!

Qwilfish Details

Type: Water/Poison

Average Height: 1' 08"

Average Weight: 8.6 lbs.

First Added In Generation II

Qwilfish is a small Pokemon covered in small spikes and was introduced back in Gen II. It sort of looks like a pufferfish and that’s for good reason. Qwilfish, like a pufferfish, can enlarge and use its spikes as a weapon. But unlike a pufferfish, Qwilfish inhales 2.6 gallons of water and then uses the pressure in its body to shoot poisonous quills towards its target. These quills aren’t to be messed with and can actually cause creatures and potentially humans to faint. And if you happen to be in the water and faint, that’s a bad combo and might be the end of you.

Nearly three gallons of water is quite a bit. I have a gallon of milk in my fridge and I can’t imagine this small fish drinking THREE of those quickly and then containing that much liquid inside its small body. However, sucking down that much water has its price. Remember how I mentioned Qwilfish is bad at swimming? Well, it becomes an even worse swimmer when it is filled with water.

According to Bulbapedia, Qwilfish doesn’t evolve into anything and I understand why. None of these creatures are living long enough in the wild to ever get a chance to evolve. The first time a predator chases a Qwilfish, there’s probably a 75% chance it ain’t escaping.

Favourite Fan Art

I love this art. It feels like it came out of a magazine ad for a Pokemon kart racer that we never got. Also, the person who created this pointed out something that I’m going to talk about more in the “random facts” section. It has no fins.

Random Facts

How does something like this even become a thing in the Pokemon universe? There are mentions of evolution in Pokemon, Qwilfish’s quills evolved from scales, according to Bulbapedia. So how does a sea fish evolve into a creature with no fins?

In all the Pokedex entries that mention Qwilfish’s water sucking ability, they all say the same amount of water: 2.6 gallons. But in its latest Pokedex entry, found in Sword, it says this instead: “...it swallows as much water as it can to match the opponent’s size.”

So like, how big can these things get? If it runs into a giant Onyx or something can it just get bigger than the Onyx? I have questions and maybe someone has answers.

Best Comment From Last Week

3.) Where does the poop come out??? -InvadingDuck | Zachary D Long

Me thinking about where the poop comes out of...