Sonic, Then And Now

How To Import Your GBA Pokémon To Pokémon Home

How To Ensure Your Voice Is Heard In Australia's Review Of Video Game Classification

Company Of Heroes, The Best RTS Ever Made, Is Coming To iPad

Relic’s 2006 classic Company of Heroes, which I will remind you all is the perfect RTS, is about to be released for the iPad, and that is just the most wonderful news.

It’s basically the entire base game (so no British expansion, sadly, at least not for now), complete with both campaign and skirmish mode. And you can either play with regular touch controls replacing mouse clicks (if you’re playing on a bigger iPad) or you could try out a new command wheel system that promises to streamline things a little.

As for how it’ll be priced, it’s just a big, single straight-up purchase, no free version, no microtransactions.

Between this, Civ VI and Rome: Total War being on iPad, all I need now is Crusader Kings II and I’ll never need my PC again.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anthem bioware case-hudson feature

BioWare Plans A 'Substantial Reinvention' Of Anthem

BioWare will seek to “reinvent” Anthem’s gameplay in a “longer-term redesign” of the embattled online multiplayer action game, studio head Casey Hudson said today in a blog post. This confirms a Kotaku report from November.
au feature jb-hifi

JB Hi-Fi Notes 'Significant Decline' In Games

Over the last few years, games and gaming accessories have been a strong growth category for JB Hi-Fi, helping offset the continued decline of music and movie DVD sales. But for the first half of the 2019-20 financial year, that trend reversed.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles