Crash Bandicoot Is Now A Mobile Runner

Image: Storemaven

People were super keen for the idea of a Crash Bandicoot sequel, but a Crash endless runner probably isn't what they had in mind.

Users online discovered a listing for a Crash Bandicoot spin-off from King, Activision's mobile studio and the makers of Candy Crush. It was revealed from ads on Facebook, although the Facebook group isn't live at the time of writing.

The existence of a Crash runner on mobile doesn't mean another Crash sequel isn't coming. Activision has spoken about bringing more of their IP to mobile in the past - Diablo Immortal being a good example - as a way to complement their premium games. Crash Bandicoot Mobile would fit nicely into that strategy: get people hyped with a mobile runner, then advertise a new Crash during E3 or one of PlayStation's briefings.

At the very least, Crash's model looks alright. A full description of the game, from the Storemaven listing, is below:

  • Camm @camm

    I'm okay with this, although really confused about why the hell I need to build a base, lol.

  • akeashar @akeashar

    The only runner I've really played with a CC2 one which had a fun Neptunia crossover event. Unfortunately, they pulled the plug on it so all those hours of running came to naught and since it was a mobile online only affair, I couldn't even just play through the existing content for fun.

    And thats my tragic story on why I'll never play another runner again.

