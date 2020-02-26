Grimes' Role In Cyberpunk 2077 Sounds Exactly What Everyone Wants From The Game

Image: Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

People have been clamouring for Cyberpunk 2077's gritty, adult take on an open-world RPG. And if the tidbits revealed by artist Grimes are anything to go by, the developers are nailing the tone.

International pop star Grimes, who has a voice acting role in Cyberpunk 2077, spoke on a livestream about doing the voice acting for character called "Lizzy Wizzy" recently. After mentioning how the game will be "fucking good," Grimes went into more detail about her appearance in the game.

Obviously, this qualifies as a spoiler, so back out if you want to stay completely in the dark. Grimes doesn't have a pivotal role in the plot, so it's not a huge spoiler overall, but the tone of her appearance is definitely an indication of where the game is headed.

"I haven't played it, I saw someone play an hour of the game," Grimes said in the livestream, which was recaptured on YouTube.

"The game is fantastic. I play a pop star, who, she committed suicide on stage and they had to quickly come and perform emergency surgery to replace her whole body with cybernetics while she was dead for an hour. And then she finished the show as a cyborg; one of the greatest pieces of performance art ever made."

It's the kind of gritty realism that echoes so much of what people loved about The Witcher 3, and it sounds like that's exactly what we'll get more of with Cyberpunk 2077. Suicide isn't part of the existing Refused Classification guidelines, so there's no concerns about what this might do from a classification standpoint. But if more of the game is in this vein, a ton of gamers are going to be very, very happy.