EA Hikes Up PC Game Prices, But Only On Steam

Yesterday, EA raised the prices on a whole bunch of games across a whole bunch of regions on Steam, making some of them cost almost twice as much on Valve’s store as they do on EA’s own Origin marketplace.

While the price of EA games on Steam remains unchanged in the US, everywhere from the UK to South Korea to Singapore to Mexico to, well, most of Europe has seen increases.

What’s bizarre about the move is that it’s totally inconsistent. Some countries have seen price increases for one game but decreases for another, and the moves are far too volatile to be simply a matter of adjusting to local currency fluctuations.

As MJuniorDC9 noted today, in some cases game prices have almost doubled. SimCity 4 is now R$80 instead of R$35 in Brazil, while in Russia the Mass Effect Collection that was ₽800 is now ₽1700.

About the only game not affected is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the game that got EA back on Steam in the first place.