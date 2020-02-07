Coronavirus Could Delay The New Xbox And PlayStation 5

Every Developer Who Has Donated To The Australian Bushfires [Updated]

24 Great Games You Can Play On Laptops And Low-End PCs

EA Hikes Up PC Game Prices, But Only On Steam

Yesterday, EA raised the prices on a whole bunch of games across a whole bunch of regions on Steam, making some of them cost almost twice as much on Valve’s store as they do on EA’s own Origin marketplace.

While the price of EA games on Steam remains unchanged in the US, everywhere from the UK to South Korea to Singapore to Mexico to, well, most of Europe has seen increases.

What’s bizarre about the move is that it’s totally inconsistent. Some countries have seen price increases for one game but decreases for another, and the moves are far too volatile to be simply a matter of adjusting to local currency fluctuations.

As MJuniorDC9 noted today, in some cases game prices have almost doubled. SimCity 4 is now R$80 instead of R$35 in Brazil, while in Russia the Mass Effect Collection that was ₽800 is now ₽1700. 

About the only game not affected is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the game that got EA back on Steam in the first place.

Comments

  • urrug @urrug

    As MJuniorDC9 noted today, in some cases game prices have almost doubled.

    "Almost doubled", then proceeds to give 2 examples where it more than doubles :P

    1

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cliffy-b lawbreakers

LawBreakers Partially Failed Because It Was Too 'Woke', According To CliffyB

Remember LawBreakers, the Quake-like hero shooter that lived a short half-life before the studio made an ill-fated pivot to a battle royale? Well, apparently LawBreakers could have been successful - partially if the game was supposedly less "woke".
au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've made an argument for why you should watch The Clone Wars, but actually watching it is another thing. With 121 episodes, many of them filler, some of them oddly out of order, there's a certain art to getting the best out of your Clone Wars experience. Here's my list of the essential episodes you should be watching, neatly sorted into chronological order and cut down to only 66 episodes and a movie.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles