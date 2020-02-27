Shadow Of The Colossus And Sonic Forces Are March's PS Plus Games

Senator Says Sword Art Online 'Undoubtedly Features The Abuse Of Children'

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Store

The PlayStation Plus offerings for March feature one of the greatest games ever made... and the PS4 version of Shadow of the Colossus. As always, these games are only “free” if you’re a member of PS Plus (which costs $US10 ($15) a month or $US60 ($91) a year).

These two games are available from Tuesday, March 3, through Monday, April 6. You have until Monday, March 2, to download February’s PS Plus games (Bioshock: The Collection and The Sims 4).

March’s PS Plus games are:

  • Shadow of the Colossus

  • Sonic Forces

