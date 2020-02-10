How To Access Sims 4 Cheats On PS4 And Xbox

Parasite Deserves To Win Everything

The Sims 4 is great, and it's even better with cheats. But if you're playing The Sims 4 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you might need some help accessing the cheat menu. Here's how you do it.

To access The Sims 4 cheat menu on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, you'll need to hold down all four shoulder buttons at once. For the PlayStation 4, that's L1, R1, L2 and R2 — and for the Xbox One, that's LB, RB, RT and LT. Be warned though — cheating on console will remove all in-game achievements and trophies.

If you're successful, a pop-up window will appear, and you're free to cheat to your heart's content.

Essential Sims 4 Cheats To Use

Cheating opens up a whole world of possibilities in The Sims 4, but some cheats are better than others. Here are a few of our favourite cheats, and what they do.

  • testingcheats true: Enables a developer-style mode with new interactions
  • motherlode: Adds $50,000 to your available funds
  • death.toggle true: Make your Sims immortal
  • sims.fill_all_commodities: Fill your Sims needs
  • freerealestate on: All lots in your neighbourhood become free for purchase
  • bb.moveobjects on: Allows you to move objects anywhere on your lot

While there's a whole bunch of other cheats around, these ones will help kick off your new Sims adventure in style.

Now go forth and wreak havoc, Sims lovers!

