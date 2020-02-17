Report: The PS5's Manufacturing Cost Is Enormous

Don't Expect The Valve Index To Come To Australia

The Unpredictable Challenges Of Gaming With Cerebral Palsy

Someone Accurately Recreated Red Dead Online In Dreams

Gif: iferraz2, Reddit

Red Dead Online is a game that has improved a lot since it first launched back in late 2018. But it still has some issues. One of the most annoying is how often players get kicked from the game, often randomly with no warning. Someone recreated that experience in Dreams.

Using Dreams, PlayStation user RikisCafe created this piece of art that, admittedly, only people who play Red Dead Online will truly understand. Reddit user iferraz2 shared the wonderful creation on the RDO subreddit.

It’s simple, but effective. Players boot up the game and find a cowboy, who they control. You can walk around as said cowboy for a few seconds befo-

As I said, Red Dead Online has improved a lot in the last 12 months or so. More content, improved controls, and more progression. However, disconnects, missing animals, problems with player camps and long loading times are still a daily issue for most players, including myself.

Maybe one-day Rockstar will get RDO working more consistently. And if that happens, those who are nostalgic for the less stable days can always boot up this small Dreams creation to experience Red Dead Online and its annoying disconnects.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature ps5 sony

Report: The PS5's Manufacturing Cost Is Enormous

Hoping that the PS5 might hit the $499 mark or something nice and affordable in Australia? You might want to park those hopes, with a new Bloomberg report revealing that the cost of materials for the PS5 has skyrocketed.
epic-games fortnite tim-sweeney

Epic Boss' Confusing Comments About Games And Politics Don't Add Up

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney gave the keynote speech at this week’s DICE conference in Las Vegas. The talk touched on many topics, including data privacy, loot boxes, and the problems with a lack of cross-platform games. It also seemed to call for keeping politics out of games, or at least out of marketing, or something.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles