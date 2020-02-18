This Vintage Commodore 64 Ad Is Scaring The Crap Out Of Me

Image: Supplied

In 1987, Domark released a new edition of its popular Trivial Pursuit computer game adaptation: Trivial Pursuit - Young Player Edition. As was the done thing at the time, it promoted the Commodore version of the game in Zzap!64 magazine... and I've never been able to shake the image.

I beseech you to run your eyes over the advert below. Now explain to me what the fuck is going on:

Image: Supplied

"The best selling Computer Game is now available for the Next Generation," the tagline crows. "Don't Get Mad - Get Even!"

This is accompanied by what appears to be two grieving parents, their smug gaming daughter... and the apparition of their deceased son.

There is no explanation for the son's ghostly appearance. Why is he transparent? Why is everyone ignoring him? Is he supposed to be jumping with glee or levitating whilst screaming?

I like to think there was a high concept behind this advert that was lost in the translation to print. Perhaps the parents murdered their son during a heated board game rally, and his sister is avenging his ghost by besting his killers at their favourite game?

Or maybe there was an error in the photography that nobody noticed. Either way, it's a batshit crazy ad and I hope everyone at Domark went straight to hell.

Incidentally, the same magazine also contained this advert for the Commodore 64 game Future Knight:

Image: Supplied

That robot horse is clearly firing lasers out of its anus.

Image: Supplied

Video games, eh?