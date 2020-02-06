Final Fantasy 15, Wolfenstein: Youngblood Hits Xbox Game Pass Tomorrow

Final Fantasy coming to Xbox was a crazy idea, once upon a time. As of tomorrow, the latest game in the series will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass, which is even crazier.
It's one of the latest additions to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, and it'll be available through Game Pass from tomorrow. Joining on the same day is Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which might help ensure more people play the game in co-op rather than solo. Final Fantasy XV's DLC won't be available under the program, but those playing FFXV now will have the reworked version of Chapter 13, so you're still getting the best experience.
Next week, Aussie indie puzzler Death Squared will hit the subscription service. It won't be available for Xbox Game Pass on PC, but those players will get Death's Gambit instead.
The presence of Youngblood helps Bethesda fans, because at the end of the month Rage will be leaving Xbox Game Pass. Shadow of the Tomb Raider will no longer be available either, with Pumped BMX Pro, Epic Mickey 2 and Jackbox Party Pack 2 also leaving the library.
If this shit keeps up, I'll have no reason to cancel my $5/month sub.
In the last three months I've used the game pass to play to my satisfaction:
Vambrace: Cold Soul
Outer Worlds
Age of Empires 2 HD
Bloodstained
Phoenix Point
Metro Exodus
State of Decay 2
Fifteen bucks for those games. Nowait, ten bucks because the first month was free.
I was gonna cancel after the first month free, but why the hell would I, now?
I still need to get through the list of stuff that's up there, which I want to play but just haven't had the time to.
A Plague Tale, Astroneer, Children of Morta, Crackdown 3, Darksiders 3, Faeria, Full Metal Furies, Gears 4-5/Ultimate, Gris, Halo Master Chief Collection, Hellblade, Hollow Knight, Infinifactory, Into the Breach, Neon Chrome, Night Call, Pandemic, ReCore, RIME, Sea of Thieves, Sunset Overdrive, Banner Saga 3, Bards Tale, Thimbleweed Park, Wargroove, Wasteland 3, We Happy Few, West of Loathing, Wolfenstein 2, Zoo Tycoon...
The value for money proposition is fairly ludicrous at the moment.