Final Fantasy 15, Wolfenstein: Youngblood Hits Xbox Game Pass Tomorrow

Final Fantasy coming to Xbox was a crazy idea, once upon a time. As of tomorrow, the latest game in the series will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass, which is even crazier.

It's one of the latest additions to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, and it'll be available through Game Pass from tomorrow. Joining on the same day is Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which might help ensure more people play the game in co-op rather than solo. Final Fantasy XV's DLC won't be available under the program, but those playing FFXV now will have the reworked version of Chapter 13, so you're still getting the best experience.

Next week, Aussie indie puzzler Death Squared will hit the subscription service. It won't be available for Xbox Game Pass on PC, but those players will get Death's Gambit instead.

The presence of Youngblood helps Bethesda fans, because at the end of the month Rage will be leaving Xbox Game Pass. Shadow of the Tomb Raider will no longer be available either, with Pumped BMX Pro, Epic Mickey 2 and Jackbox Party Pack 2 also leaving the library.