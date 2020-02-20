Xbox Game Pass Gets Kingdom Hearts 3, Two Point Hospital Next Week

The Xbox Game Pass line-up is growing in February, with Kingdom Hearts 3, Yakuza 0 and Two Point Hospital headlining the latest game additions.
If the recent additions of Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Final Fantasy XV weren't enough for you, check out the February 2020 line-up.
Xbox Game Pass: February Games For Xbox One
- Ninja Gaiden 2 (Coming February 20)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 (Coming February 25)
- Two Point Hospital (Coming February 25)
- Wasteland Remastered (Coming February 25)
- Yakuza 0 (Coming February 26)
- Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Coming February 27)
Xbox Game Pass: February Games For PC
- Two Point Hospital
- Yakuza 0
- Indivisible
- Wasteland Remastered
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
Unfortunately for every action there must be an equal and opposite reaction. While we have a bunch of new games on the way, there are a few now listed as 'leaving soon' on Xbox Game Pass, including:
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Just Cause 4
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Fallout 3
- Snake Pass
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
Still, that's a solid line-up of new games for February, and both Kingdom Hearts 3 and Yakuza 0 are very fine additions, indeed.
