Xbox Game Pass Gets Kingdom Hearts 3, Two Point Hospital Next Week

xbox game pass feb 2020

The Xbox Game Pass line-up is growing in February, with Kingdom Hearts 3, Yakuza 0 and Two Point Hospital headlining the latest game additions.

If the recent additions of Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Final Fantasy XV weren't enough for you, check out the February 2020 line-up.

Xbox Game Pass: February Games For Xbox One

  • Ninja Gaiden 2 (Coming February 20)
  • Kingdom Hearts 3 (Coming February 25)
  • Two Point Hospital (Coming February 25)
  • Wasteland Remastered (Coming February 25)
  • Yakuza 0 (Coming February 26)
  • Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Coming February 27)

Xbox Game Pass: February Games For PC

  • Two Point Hospital
  • Yakuza 0
  • Indivisible
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones

Unfortunately for every action there must be an equal and opposite reaction. While we have a bunch of new games on the way, there are a few now listed as 'leaving soon' on Xbox Game Pass, including:

  • Batman: Return to Arkham
  • Just Cause 4
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Fallout 3
  • Snake Pass
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Still, that's a solid line-up of new games for February, and both Kingdom Hearts 3 and Yakuza 0 are very fine additions, indeed.

