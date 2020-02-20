Xbox Game Pass Gets Kingdom Hearts 3, Two Point Hospital Next Week

The Xbox Game Pass line-up is growing in February, with Kingdom Hearts 3, Yakuza 0 and Two Point Hospital headlining the latest game additions.

If the recent additions of Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Final Fantasy XV weren't enough for you, check out the February 2020 line-up.

Xbox Game Pass: February Games For Xbox One

Ninja Gaiden 2 (Coming February 20)

Kingdom Hearts 3 (Coming February 25)

Two Point Hospital (Coming February 25)

Wasteland Remastered (Coming February 25)

Yakuza 0 (Coming February 26)

Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Coming February 27)

Xbox Game Pass: February Games For PC

Two Point Hospital

Yakuza 0

Indivisible

Wasteland Remastered

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Unfortunately for every action there must be an equal and opposite reaction. While we have a bunch of new games on the way, there are a few now listed as 'leaving soon' on Xbox Game Pass, including:

Batman: Return to Arkham

Just Cause 4

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Fallout 3

Snake Pass

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Still, that's a solid line-up of new games for February, and both Kingdom Hearts 3 and Yakuza 0 are very fine additions, indeed.