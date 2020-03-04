Watch The Classification Board's Director Very Patiently Explaining Anime In Senate Estimates

The Best MMOs That Died

Three Years Later: Is Switch Nintendo's Best-Ever Console?

Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX In Australia

pokemon mystery dungeon dx deals

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is out this week, but you may have forgotten it amongst all the Animal Crossing hype. With updated gameplay and a sleek new look, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon's arrival on the Switch shouldn't go overlooked. The good news is there's some solid deals on the game.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is an enhanced port of the original Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team and Red Rescue Team for Nintendo DS with updated graphics and new gameplay features like mega evolution and an auto-mode. It's the first Mystery Dungeon game since 2015's Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon.

You can find the cheapest copies of the game over at Harvey Norman for $68, but you can also order it on Amazon for the same price. Check out the rest of the deals below.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team's Storybook Switch Makeover Is Enchanting

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team Blue for the Nintendo DS and Red for the Game Boy Advance looked good enough on their respective systems, but the upcoming Switch version, with its adorable hand-drawn art style, is downright delightful.

Read more

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is out March 6 on Nintendo Switch.

The Week In Games: I Choose You, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon!

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX releases this week for Switch. A remake of the beloved 2005 Rescue Team games, this new Pokemon game is the biggest release in a rather quiet week.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au australia bakery-hill feature japan johnnie-walker lark suntory whisky

5 Whiskies To Get Started With

When I started taking an interest in whisky, I walked into my local Dan Murphys and stared at a wall of bottles for a good thirty minutes, looking for that one new bottle that was for me just right ... before going home (again) with a carton of beer. Without someone to guide you in the journey, buying that first bottle of whisky and discovering what you like can be an expensive process.
clips ps4 sony

Console Repairmen Explain Why Cockroaches Love PS4s

Illustration by Jim Cooke First, there were snakes on a plane. Then, we had sharks in tornadoes. Now, there is a darker and more prevalent combination of pests and unlikely places they exist: cockroaches in your PS4.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles