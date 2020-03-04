Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX In Australia

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is out this week, but you may have forgotten it amongst all the Animal Crossing hype. With updated gameplay and a sleek new look, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon's arrival on the Switch shouldn't go overlooked. The good news is there's some solid deals on the game.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is an enhanced port of the original Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team and Red Rescue Team for Nintendo DS with updated graphics and new gameplay features like mega evolution and an auto-mode. It's the first Mystery Dungeon game since 2015's Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon.
You can find the cheapest copies of the game over at Harvey Norman for $68, but you can also order it on Amazon for the same price. Check out the rest of the deals below.
- Harvey Norman - $68
- The Gamesmen - $68 + $6.95 delivery
- Amazon - $68 (Free Delivery)
- Big W - $69
- JB Hi-Fi - $69
- Kogan - $69 + location-based shipping
- MightyApe - $69 + location-based shipping
- EB Games - $79.95
- Nintendo Switch Online - $79.95
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is out March 6 on Nintendo Switch.
