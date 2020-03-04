Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX In Australia

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is out this week, but you may have forgotten it amongst all the Animal Crossing hype. With updated gameplay and a sleek new look, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon's arrival on the Switch shouldn't go overlooked. The good news is there's some solid deals on the game.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is an enhanced port of the original Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team and Red Rescue Team for Nintendo DS with updated graphics and new gameplay features like mega evolution and an auto-mode. It's the first Mystery Dungeon game since 2015's Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon.

You can find the cheapest copies of the game over at Harvey Norman for $68, but you can also order it on Amazon for the same price. Check out the rest of the deals below.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team's Storybook Switch Makeover Is Enchanting Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team Blue for the Nintendo DS and Red for the Game Boy Advance looked good enough on their respective systems, but the upcoming Switch version, with its adorable hand-drawn art style, is downright delightful. Read more

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is out March 6 on Nintendo Switch.