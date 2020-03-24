Control And Mechwarrior 5 Are Getting Nvidia's New DLSS This Week

Everyone already had a reason to play Control this week with the new DLC, but now there's an even better reason. In an embargoed GDC-esque briefing, Nvidia revealed that the much better version of their AI-powered anti-aliasing technique, deep learning super sampling (DLSS), would be patched into the next chapter of Jesse Faden's adventure. But Jesse's not the only one to benefit, because Mechwarrior 5 of all games is getting the new DLSS too.

The changes to DLSS were already released a couple of months ago, except Nvidia wasn't really ready to talk publicly about it at the time. DLSS's main problem was that it was super limited to certain resolutions, the machine learning model had to be applied on a game-by-game basis making it hard to expand support, and the effect on visual quality sometimes wasn't worth the performance boost.

But with Control, DLSS quietly changed. Nvidia put a ton of effort into making a new version of DLSS that ran on the traditional shader cores of a GPU, making a DLSS model that was more adaptable and could be used on non-RTX cards. It wasn't a model that was applicable on a broader basis because of how intensive it was to apply, but the effort done led Nvidia's engineers towards a new version of DLSS that featured a more generalised algorithm, making DLSS more applicable to more games in the future.

In their embargoed briefing, Nvidia took press and influencers through the updates to Mechwarrior 5 and Control, which would arrive with the next Game Ready driver. A Game Ready driver went out early Friday morning for DOOM Eternal, but the notes for that don't include any updates for Mechwarrior 5 or Control, and there's no mention of new DLSS features either.

The basic advantages is that you'll get more accuracy and sharpness details in distance, particularly fine edges and text. You'll have a mix of options for DLSS now: a Quality, Balanced and Performance presets. Quality is generally the way to go at 1080p or 1440p, as we saw with Wolfenstein: Youngblood, but you'll get a FPS improvement in all three modes as long as DLSS is enabled.

I've reached out to Nvidia for clarity on precisely when the games will get the new DLSS implementation, but either way it's a good excuse to return to both. Control more so than Mechwarrior 5, since it's just a better game all around. Also, as a fun little bonus fact: Microsoft are the ones who own the trademarks for MechWarrior and Battletech:

