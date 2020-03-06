The Best Deals From Humble's RPG Sale

Humble Bundle is at it again with another killer sale on all things RPG. There's Nier: Automata for $23.75, Final Fantasy XV for $21.97 and a bunch more titles for an absolute steal. Check out the best picks of the lot.

Nier Automata: GOTY - $23.75

Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition - $21.97

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - $36.28

Ni No Kuni II - $30.83

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr - $34.97

Darkest Dungeon - $11.33

Outward - $23.98

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $22.76

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $13.48

Grim Dawn - $9.44

Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $21.47

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Explorer Edition - $15.99

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Season Pass Bundle - $19.99

The Witcher III GOTY - $23.69

The Witcher 2 - $2.99

Pathway - $13.77

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $20.22

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $6.78

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $59.96

Chrono Trigger - $11.33

Dragon Quest XI - $45.35

God Eater 2 - $18.89

World of Final Fantasy - $18.89

Chroma Squad - $5.66

Secret of Mana - $30.23

Final Fantasy VII - $9.06

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $16.17

Have you got your eye on anything?

