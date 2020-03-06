The Best Deals From Humble's RPG Sale

Humble Bundle is at it again with another killer sale on all things RPG. There's Nier: Automata for $23.75, Final Fantasy XV for $21.97 and a bunch more titles for an absolute steal. Check out the best picks of the lot.
- Nier Automata: GOTY - $23.75
- Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition - $21.97
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - $36.28
- Ni No Kuni II - $30.83
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr - $34.97
- Darkest Dungeon - $11.33
- Outward - $23.98
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $22.76
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $13.48
- Grim Dawn - $9.44
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $21.47
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Explorer Edition - $15.99
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Season Pass Bundle - $19.99
- The Witcher III GOTY - $23.69
- The Witcher 2 - $2.99
- Pathway - $13.77
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $20.22
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $6.78
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $59.96
- Chrono Trigger - $11.33
- Dragon Quest XI - $45.35
- God Eater 2 - $18.89
- World of Final Fantasy - $18.89
- Chroma Squad - $5.66
- Secret of Mana - $30.23
- Final Fantasy VII - $9.06
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $16.17
Have you got your eye on anything?
Pillars Of Eternity II: The Kotaku Review
Toward the end of my time with pirate RPG Pillars of Eternity II, one of my crew members, foul-mouthed furball Serafen, presented me with a gift.
Nier: Automata, As Told By Steam Reviews
Nier: Automata is another classic Yoko Taro game: It shouldn't work, but it does. It's one of those rare, once in a lifetime treats. Steam users are also fond of the nicely rendered robot arse.
My Quest To Find A Special Tree In The Witcher 3
One Sunday morning a few weekends ago, I opened up my computer to play some video games. I had a mess of games to review, but I ended up in The Witcher 3. There was this tree I wanted to find.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink