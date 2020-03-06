The Best Deals From Humble's RPG Sale

Federal Inquiry Calls For Restrictions On Loot Boxes

humble bundle rpg sale

Humble Bundle is at it again with another killer sale on all things RPG. There's Nier: Automata for $23.75, Final Fantasy XV for $21.97 and a bunch more titles for an absolute steal. Check out the best picks of the lot.

  • Nier Automata: GOTY - $23.75
  • Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition - $21.97
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - $36.28
  • Ni No Kuni II - $30.83
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr - $34.97
  • Darkest Dungeon - $11.33
  • Outward - $23.98
  • Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $22.76
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $13.48
  • Grim Dawn - $9.44
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $21.47
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker Explorer Edition - $15.99
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker Season Pass Bundle - $19.99
  • The Witcher III GOTY - $23.69
  • The Witcher 2 - $2.99
  • Pathway - $13.77
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $20.22
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $6.78
  • Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $59.96
  • Chrono Trigger - $11.33
  • Dragon Quest XI - $45.35
  • God Eater 2 - $18.89
  • World of Final Fantasy - $18.89
  • Chroma Squad - $5.66
  • Secret of Mana - $30.23
  • Final Fantasy VII - $9.06
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $16.17

Have you got your eye on anything?

