Legend Of Zelda Keycaps For Heroic Keyboards

Photo: Kono Store

All keyboards have letters. Most have numbers and arrows. A keyboard sporting GMK Hero, an upcoming keycap set inspired by The Legend of Zelda, can have all of those plus hearts, shields, swords, ocarinas, bombs, and hookshots. It’s like having a hero’s arsenal at your fingertips.

Designed by Geekhack heroes mkljfox44 and ogWalker, the GMK Hero keycap set is an ode to Nintendo’s legendary RPG series. Crafted of the finest doubleshot ABS plastic by German design company GMK, the green, gold, and black colorway instantly brings Link’s adventures to mind. The set is divided into three parts. The $US140 ($212) Base Kit is all the standard keys one expects on a keyboard, without any bells, whistles, bombs, or other novelty keys.

Image: Kono Store

The fancy extras are part of the $US70 ($106) Novelty Kit. Here are the shields, the musical instruments, the portions, and other implements of adventure. I love the hookshot arrow keys, and who doesn’t want a “Listen!” key on their keyboard? The Novelty Kit costs more per key because of the special tooling required to render things like ocarinas and swords in doubleshot plastic. I’d say it’s worth it.

Image: Kono Store

The third part is $US25 ($38) worth of space bars, because you never know. You just never know.

Image: Kono Store

In case you’re worrying that a green, gold, and black keyboard will clash with your desktop decorations, Kono Store also has matching desk mats up for preorder.

Image: Kono Store

GMK Hero is currently part of a group buy at keyboard enthusiast emporium Kono Store, ending on March 6. Group buys are a method of crowdfunding in which money is collected and put directly towards the production of a finished product. In other words, once you pay for GMK Hero, prepare to wait months before getting it on your keyboard. Consider it the GMK Hero’s journey.

