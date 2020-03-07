Federal Inquiry Calls For Restrictions On Loot Boxes

How To Beat A Tough Video Game Boss

Hands On: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Will Put You Right To Work

'Nintendo Play Station' Sells At Auction For $360,000

Photo: Heritage Auctions

A prototype of a never-produced video game machine colloquially known as the “Nintendo Play Station” has sold at auction for $US360,000 ($545,881), setting a new record for the most expensive item of video game memorabilia ever publicly sold.

Pop-culture auction house Heritage Auctions offered the device, the product of a short-lived collaboration between Nintendo and Sony, as part of a series of auctions of high-dollar collectible video games that ended this week. The final bidding took place live at Heritage’s headquarters in Dallas, Texas Friday morning, with phone and internet bidders also able to participate.

Dating back to 1991, the device known as the “Nintendo Play Station” is in fact Sony’s first attempt at creating a piece of game hardware. It was to be known as simply “Play Station,” and was essentially a Super Nintendo Entertainment System with a CD-ROM drive built in. It would have expanded the abilities of Nintendo’s 16-bit system to include CD games.

A falling out between Nintendo and Sony doomed the device, and strengthened Sony’s resolve to go it alone in the gaming industry with the 1994 launch of what we know today as the original PlayStation.

This prototype was originally the property of former Sony Computer Entertainment America president Olaf Olafsson, and was later purchased at a property auction by a man named Terry Diebold. Diebold kept it in his attic until 2015, when it was rediscovered by his son and shared on Reddit. Since then, the Diebolds have travelled the world with the device, showing it at various classic gaming expos. Terry Diebold told Kotaku in December that he had turned down a $US1 ($2).2 ($2) million offer on the device prior to the auction.

Bidding on the Nintendo PlayStation has been going on since last month. The bid hit $US350,000 ($530,717) at one point, but had dropped down to $US280,000 ($424,574) by Thursday afternoon as bidders apparently dropped out. Palmer Luckey, the founder of VR firm Oculus, had been participating in the bidding, saying on Twitter that he wanted the machine for an as-yet-unspecified video game preservation initiative.

The high price for the Nintendo PlayStation is part of a trend of big money being splashed out for desirable gaming collectibles. Recently, an early printing of Super Mario Bros. in mint, sealed condition sold for over $US100,000 ($151,634), and another collector paid $US1 ($2) million for a collection of a few dozen rare games.

Other games that sold this morning in the Heritage Auction include factory sealed copies of the NES games Stadium Events ($US66,000 ($100,078)), Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! ($US45,600 ($69,145)), and a later printing of Super Mario Bros. ($US20,400 ($30,933)).

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anime au fair-work-commission feature figures

Senate Estimates Committee Breaks Down Over Anime Waifus

A Senate Estimates committee broke down this week over the appropriateness of anime figurines in the workplace. The committee gathered to discuss the private figure collection of Fair Work Commission deputy president Gerard Boyce, which was removed from his office following complaints they were inappropriate.
evergreen feature howto parentaku

How To Play Long Video Games When You Have No Time

For a lot of gamers with demanding jobs, marriages and/or families, the excitement of reading good reviews for games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is tempered by the sinking realisation that they’ll never have time to play them. How do you make time for a 60+ hour game when you have a busy life?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles