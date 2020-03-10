Play Super Bernie World, Bop MAGA Goombas

The game’s title kinda sums it up, really. Super Bernie World is a free, rad platformer where you “Run and jump your way across 11 states and the District of Columbia as Bernie and free the USA from the clutches of four Republicans in their castle lairs”.

Super Mario World, basically, only with MAGA hat Goombas and Koopa Troopas that look a lot like Mitch McConnell. It’s wonderful.

You can play it in your browser here, or if you’d rather get it on Steam, that link is here.