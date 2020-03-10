Play Super Bernie World, Bop MAGA Goombas

In Defence Of Final Fantasy XIII

The game’s title kinda sums it up, really. Super Bernie World is a free, rad platformer where you “Run and jump your way across 11 states and the District of Columbia as Bernie and free the USA from the clutches of four Republicans in their castle lairs”.

Super Mario World, basically, only with MAGA hat Goombas and Koopa Troopas that look a lot like Mitch McConnell. It’s wonderful.

You can play it in your browser here, or if you’d rather get it on Steam, that link is here.

  • [Razor] @john_stalvern

    Spoilers for the ending: when you get up to Bowser, the toads decide they really don’t want you running the show, stab you in the back and put Biden up against Bowser instead - Bowser then destroys him and secures four more years of nothing really changing.

    2
    • drsleepless @drsleepless

      Also, Biden accidentally calls Bowser by his wife's name.

      0

