Social Distancing With Style

Stay six feet away, please. (Screenshot: @Manny_Brand, Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, trippy orbs, a creepy computer, a cool looking arrow, a sign left forgotten in the wasteland, a fast car, and social distancing in Animal Crossing.

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @svid_vp, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @MisthosLiving, Twitter)
Resident Evil 3 (Demo) (Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller, Twitter)
The Witcher 3 (Screenshot: @XkardazX, Twitter)
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider (Screenshot: @AlexCrowley94, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @StefanieMcMaken, Twitter)
Doom Eternal (Screenshot: @hoffman_vp, Twitter)
Fallout 76 (Screenshot: @Z0mBieKARMA, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @SaraEshak, Twitter)
F1 2020 (Screenshot: @Zakon_BY, Twitter)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Screenshot: @manny_brand, Twitter)

You might be alone right now, but you can still look cool. Also, if you can, step outside folks. Get some fresh air. Even sitting outside on your patio or front doorstep can help make you feel a bit more alive after days inside. 

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

