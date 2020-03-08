Stepping On A LEGO Brick

The Division 2: Warlords Of New York: The Kotaku Review

Owwwwwwwwwww! (Screenshot: @JPRphotogamer8, Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, Geralt in the shadows, a creepy giant worm, swimming lions, lonely train tracks in Days Gone, some curious robots and one big and angry demon.

I didn’t know there were giant space worms in No Man’s Sky. I feel like every few months I see something wild that got added to the game in the last few years and I’m tempted to install it again. I’ve never tried it in VR. Hmmm..

God Of War (PS4) (Screenshot: Matthew Riddle, Email)
Driveclub (Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1, Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Screenshot: @XKardazX, Twitter)
Metro: Exodus (Screenshot: @Joshcoomber_vp, Twitter)
No Man’s Sky (Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus, Twitter)
Days Gone (Screenshot: @JacobLishmov, Twitter)
The Division 2 (Screenshot: @AlexSanchous81, Twitter)
Days Gone (Screenshot: @vikingdad278, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)
Doom (2016) (Screenshot: @JPRphotogamer8, Twitter)

“I WANT TO SEE YOUR MANAGER!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

