Gimme That Mask!

This week on Snapshots some strange objects, a quiet shop in Midgard, an entrance to a dark and scary tomb, colourful lights, nighttime trains, and an angry dude with a gun and baseball hat.
Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Screenshot: @GeekNamedMike, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @Faerk7, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Screenshot: @RobbyRose69, Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @BoredAloy, Twitter)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Screenshot: @lorsteibel, Twitter)
The Division 2 (Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @DrCaligari72, Twitter)
No Man’s Sky (Screenshot: @PoachiiN, Twitter)
God Of War (PS4) (Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @RedHadesFFXIV, Twitter)
Days Gone (Screenshot: @PeteyReilly, Twitter)
“Look, are you mad because I told you to shut up? That was like a year ago!”
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink