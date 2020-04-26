Gimme That Mask!

Indie Developers Are Keeping The PlayStation Vita Alive

This week on Snapshots some strange objects, a quiet shop in Midgard, an entrance to a dark and scary tomb, colourful lights, nighttime trains, and an angry dude with a gun and baseball hat.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Screenshot: @GeekNamedMike, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @Faerk7, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Screenshot: @RobbyRose69, Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @BoredAloy, Twitter)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Screenshot: @lorsteibel, Twitter)
The Division 2 (Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @DrCaligari72, Twitter)
No Man’s Sky (Screenshot: @PoachiiN, Twitter)
God Of War (PS4) (Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @RedHadesFFXIV, Twitter)
Days Gone (Screenshot: @PeteyReilly, Twitter)

“Look, are you mad because I told you to shut up? That was like a year ago!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

