Gimme That Mask!

This week on Snapshots some strange objects, a quiet shop in Midgard, an entrance to a dark and scary tomb, colourful lights, nighttime trains, and an angry dude with a gun and baseball hat.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @Faerk7, Twitter)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @BoredAloy, Twitter)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Screenshot: @lorsteibel, Twitter)

The Division 2 (Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis, Twitter)

No Man’s Sky (Screenshot: @PoachiiN, Twitter)

God Of War (PS4) (Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller, Twitter)

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @RedHadesFFXIV, Twitter)

Days Gone (Screenshot: @PeteyReilly, Twitter)

“Look, are you mad because I told you to shut up? That was like a year ago!”

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.