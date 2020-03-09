Sunday Comics: This Way, Toys!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 5. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Originally published March 2. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 2. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 6. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Aug. 12 2017. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 5. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 6. Read more of Penny Arcade.