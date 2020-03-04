Watch The Classification Board's Director Very Patiently Explaining Anime In Senate Estimates

The Best MMOs That Died

Three Years Later: Is Switch Nintendo's Best-Ever Console?

The PlayStation 2 Is Now Twenty Years Old

Image: Sony

On March 4, 2000, the PlayStation 2 went on sale in Japan. Can you believe it? It only seems like yesterday I got my PS2 at the Yodobashi Camera in Osaka’s Umeda.

The PlayStation 2 wouldn’t launch in North America, Europe and Australia. The console would go on to become the best-selling video game console ever, moving over 155 million unions, and becoming home to many of the greatest games ever made.

Happy birthday, PS2! Thanks for all the memories. 

Comments

  • stormo @stormo

    I still have my Japanese PS2 hooked up so I can bust out some Dodonpachi Daioujou when I'm feeling in the mood.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au australia bakery-hill feature japan johnnie-walker lark suntory whisky

5 Whiskies To Get Started With

When I started taking an interest in whisky, I walked into my local Dan Murphys and stared at a wall of bottles for a good thirty minutes, looking for that one new bottle that was for me just right ... before going home (again) with a carton of beer. Without someone to guide you in the journey, buying that first bottle of whisky and discovering what you like can be an expensive process.
clips ps4 sony

Console Repairmen Explain Why Cockroaches Love PS4s

Illustration by Jim Cooke First, there were snakes on a plane. Then, we had sharks in tornadoes. Now, there is a darker and more prevalent combination of pests and unlikely places they exist: cockroaches in your PS4.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles