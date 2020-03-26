To Help With Lockdown, World Of Warships Has Some Navy Exercises, Curry Recipes

Image: Supplied

With regular business completely upended, companies have been making all kinds of attempts and pitches on how they can help. But Wargaming and World of Warships has gone one better, with some handy exercises and recipes to help people through these bizarre times.

All the exercises and recipes come from the United States Navy Sales, which is a perfect fit for Wargaming given how much work they do with war historians around the world. And with so many people around the world stuck in self-isolation for weeks - but probably months - it's not a bad idea for everyone to do some exercises.

The Navy also has some simple recipes, including a solid Japanese curry recipe from the Imperial Japanese Navy that's pretty simple to make at home. It recommends pork shoulder, but you could get just as good a result by swapping that out with big (and I mean big) chunks of gravy beef. You can also swap out the ham stock in the bean soup for chicken, beef or vegetable; I'd even recommend adding a bit of powdered Vegeta stock for an extra boost.

I don't know how good mac & cheese is for everyone in a world where they're generally doing less exercise than normal, but heading into the Australian winter it's hard to beat a solid Japanese curry.

It's nice to see a company releasing something genuinely useful. The amount of pitches I'm getting over the last fortnight for things people can buy and do from home is ... a bit gross, honestly. Wargaming have got the right idea here. This is useful, handy information that will genuinely help some World of Warships fans and gamers generally. Sure, people could find this stuff online if they really wanted. But it helps for companies to do a bit of signal boosting about the basic things in life, too.