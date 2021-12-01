World of Warships Blitz Is Getting Content Inspired By Warhammer 40K

It’s the war gaming crossover of the century.

From December 2, Wargaming‘s World of Warships Blitz will be treating its player to exclusive content inspired by Games Workshop‘s iconic Warhammer 40,000 series. The content will be available in the game’s premium shop via the Blitz Pass and crates.

According to a Wargaming press release, players will be able to get two brand-new Tier VIII battleships: the Ragnarok and the Ignis Purgatio. Knowing the attention to detail that Wargaming goes into to design their ships, these babies look noice.

Each battleship also comes with a unique camouflage and a custom voiceover commander who provides an additional upgrade to their ship when equipped. These commanders are Justinian Lyons XIII, a valiant Imperial Navy officer of pious military lineage, and Arthas Roqthat the Cold, the sworn enemy of Justinian and a Khorne Aspiring Champion.

In the announcement, World of Warships Blitz product manager Alex Sou said:

“We’re very excited to bring these unique ships, Commanders, and camos to our players. Warhammer 40,000-inspired content is appreciated by the World of Warships PC and consoles communities, and we’re excited to add some of the grim dark atmosphere of this renowned universe to the World of Warships Blitz setting. We hope that our community will enjoy limited-edition offers as well.”

World of Warships Blitz is a free-to-play mobile action MMO where players can take command of over 400 ships of four different classes, and plunge themselves into intense naval combat on maps inspired by real-world locations in the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic oceans. In 2019, it was awarded with Pocket Gamer’s People’s Choice Award, and has over 30 million downloads worldwide.