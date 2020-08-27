World Of Tanks Finally Invades The Switch With World Of Tanks Blitz

There are a legion of gamers who love nothing more than watching tanks smash into each other. So if that’s your thing, and especially if you like the idea of enjoying your tank fantasies in bed, then the Nintendo Switch finally has some World of Tanks action available.

Wargaming announced Thursday morning that World of Tanks Blitz, the mobile spin-off of the main World of Tanks series, would be making the jump to the Switch. World of Tanks Blitz is already on PC, Mac and all mobiles, but the Switch version makes it the first time one of Wargaming’s MMO titles (World of Tanks, World of Warships) has made the jump to the Nintendo platform.

The Switch version will have cross-play with other platforms, so multiplayer lobbies shouldn’t be an issue. There is an option to search for only other Nintendo Switch players, however, which is an option I’m sure we’ll see deployed more and more as cross-play becomes standardised on all platforms.

WoT Blitz is a 7v7 game, which is half the size of the 15 v 15 battles in World of Tanks, although WoT: Blitz matches are also designed to last around 7 minutes each. Interestingly, World of Tanks: Blitz won’t require a Nintendo Switch Online membership account despite being an online-only title.

The game runs at 30fps on the Switch in handheld or docked mode, with the resolution going from 720p to 1080p appropriately. Wargaming told Venturebeat that the developers worked on optimising the controller to make the game more accessible, and that the cross-play and scale of the game on mobiles means there’s little pressure for the game’s Switch release to be a huge hit. The game also reportedly took around nine months to port, and the Switch version will receive updates in sync with other platforms.

World of Tanks: Blitz is live now on the Switch and all other platforms, with Switch users getting 1,000 gold, the T2 Medium American tank, and three days free Premium Account access until September 9.