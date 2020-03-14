What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Everything About Fortress Melbourne Seems Insane

Can I offer you a nice Geralt in this trying time? (Screenshot: The Witcher 3)

The weekend is for making some more bread. I made an actual successful loaf of bread last weekend and I’m totally roaring with confidence to try some new recipes. (Did that sound convincing?) Bread needs a lot of time to do its solo bread magic thing, so that’s plenty of time to play video games while I wait.

It seems like a good time to catch up with some of my friends in online games like Overwatch, so I plan to do some of that. I recently convinced a friend to buy The Witcher 3 for her Switch, which reminded me that no matter what happens in this world, we always have Bathtub Geralt. Is my NG+ nigh, at long last?

What are you playing? And how are you doing? The world is pretty intense right now; I hope you’re all taking care of yourselves and each other, and finding some joy where you can. I think there’s still a lot of it out there, even if it’s hard to see right now.

age-of-empires age-of-empires-2 atlantis-search-for-the-journal au battlefield-2 battlefield-vietnam cd-roms cereal chex-quest cricket-96 feature moto-racer-3 need-for-speed-underground rollercoaster-tycoon

The Best Free Games With Food

One of the best things about the CD-ROM era was that it was a great promotional tool. And the best kind of promotions were free games. Specifically: free games with food.
achievements cd-projekt-red feature kotakucore open-world player-stories rpg the-witcher the-witcher-3

What Someone Who Spent 1800 Hours In The Witcher 3 Actually Did

The Witcher 3 is a sprawling single-player RPG with so much to do it can be overwhelming. The game world is huge. Points of interest litter the map. Dialogue trees mean you can play through pivotal scenes in different ways. I can think of far worse games to be stuck on a desert island with for the rest of my life. Still, I can't imagine spending over 1800 hours in the game like Bruno Printz-Påhlson has.

