What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for making some more bread. I made an actual successful loaf of bread last weekend and I’m totally roaring with confidence to try some new recipes. (Did that sound convincing?) Bread needs a lot of time to do its solo bread magic thing, so that’s plenty of time to play video games while I wait.
It seems like a good time to catch up with some of my friends in online games like Overwatch, so I plan to do some of that. I recently convinced a friend to buy The Witcher 3 for her Switch, which reminded me that no matter what happens in this world, we always have Bathtub Geralt. Is my NG+ nigh, at long last?
What are you playing? And how are you doing? The world is pretty intense right now; I hope you’re all taking care of yourselves and each other, and finding some joy where you can. I think there’s still a lot of it out there, even if it’s hard to see right now.
