Xbox Live Is Down Right Now [Update: It's Coming Back]

Now is the worst possible time for an online service to go down, but unfortunately for Xbox users, that's what they're dealing with.

Update 10:42am: Gracefully, services are coming back online:

The official Xbox support Twitter has been informing users over the last hour that users are having trouble trying to sign in or match with other users. It's the second time the Xbox servers have had issues over the last week, and the official Xbox Live status page shows that the website, ability to use and buy content, and Xbox Live core services are all having problems.

The outage is hitting a lot of Australians as well, according to reports submitted to Down Detector (formerly Aussie Outages).

Interestingly, the outage also coincided with connectivity issues for Rainbow Six: Siege on all platforms. Ubisoft's official support Twitter has posted that anyone on PC and PS4 should be fine now, although those on Xbox, sadly, will have to wait.

We'll update this post as more info comes to light.

  • lawlorz @lawlorz

    Now is the worst possible time for an online service to go down Just out of curiosity, what makes ~8-10am on a Monday worse than any other time? Surely the weekend would be the worst time?

    0
    • Alex Walker @alexwalker
      AUTHOR

      Going down when everyone is sequestered at home, generally, is much worse than any other time (including the weekend where some people would still be going out since it might be the last weekend they do so for a long while)

      0

