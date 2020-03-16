Xbox Live Is Down Right Now [Update: It's Coming Back]

Image: Getty Images

Now is the worst possible time for an online service to go down, but unfortunately for Xbox users, that's what they're dealing with.

Update 10:42am: Gracefully, services are coming back online:

Players should once again be able to sign in and access Xbox Live services normally! Thank you for your patience and as always, we're listening. https://t.co/fD18Mjpx6W — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) March 15, 2020

The official Xbox support Twitter has been informing users over the last hour that users are having trouble trying to sign in or match with other users. It's the second time the Xbox servers have had issues over the last week, and the official Xbox Live status page shows that the website, ability to use and buy content, and Xbox Live core services are all having problems.

We understand some users may be having issues accessing https://t.co/SoIhwJROia, and are currently looking into it. Please check back here for updates as we investigate. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) March 15, 2020

The outage is hitting a lot of Australians as well, according to reports submitted to Down Detector (formerly Aussie Outages).

Interestingly, the outage also coincided with connectivity issues for Rainbow Six: Siege on all platforms. Ubisoft's official support Twitter has posted that anyone on PC and PS4 should be fine now, although those on Xbox, sadly, will have to wait.

UPDATE 5:45 PM EST: The situation is now resolved on PS4 and PC. For Xbox One, please check out the Tweet below. Thanks! https://t.co/JaL7L4ztbr — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) March 15, 2020

We'll update this post as more info comes to light.