IGN Has Basically Taken Over E3 2020

Hey History Games, The Nazis Were The Bad Guys

'OK, Boomer' Girl's Rise To Twitch Fame Was 'A Perfect Storm' Of Memes And Politics

A Whole Book About Architecture In Anime

Anime Architecture is an upcoming book from Volume that is an exploration of, well, architecture in anime, looking at the buildings, cities and designs from some of the biggest films in the medium.

It’s got loads of production and behind-the-scenes material, much of it unseen before now, from movies like Akira, Patlabor (and Patlabor 2!) and Ghost in the Shell.

Those are all older films, and with good reason: the book focuses on the pre-digital age of anime, where backgrounds and environments had to be drawn by hand in the most ridiculously minute detail.

The book will be out at the end of 2020, and you can order it here.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

dd dungeons-dragons tabletop wizards-of-the-coast

How To Redeem D&D's Worst Alignment, Which Is Obviously Lawful Good

Enter the tavern. Bite the plot hook. Go on your righteous journey. Kill the monsters. Fight the boss. Free the town. Rinse, repeat, and rejoice in those experience points. There you have it: the life of a lawful good Dungeons & Dragons character.
2010s underrated-games

The Most Underrated Games Of The 2010s

The 2010s have come and gone, with the passage of time once again showing that we live in a meaningless universe where we ultimately die. But hey! There were some cool video games along the way. Caught in that catalogue were countless games that were woefully misunderstood, never getting the limelight they deserved. This is an arbitrary list of the decade’s best but sadly unsung games.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles