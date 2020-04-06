Final Fantasy VII Remake: The Kotaku Review

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is Like Stepping Back In Time

How To Use Discord For The First Time

Animal Crossing Update Dials Back The Damn Bunny Day Eggs

Screenshot: Nintendo, Kotaku

Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s Bunny Day event replaced a large percentage of the items players harvest to earn bells and craft cool items with stupid coloured eggs. Today’s patch makes the egg drops much less frequent, at least until Easter Sunday.

Since the Bunny Day celebration started last week, trying to collect fish or dig up fossils in New Horizons has sucked. Just last night I fished up seven eggs in a row, cursing louder with every “That’s not an egg”. This morning, following the implementation of update 1.1.4, six out of ten fishing attempts netted me actual fish. That’s progress. It took me 12 axe swings to get a wood egg. I’ve still not dug up an actual fossil instead of an earth egg, but I have high hopes.

According to the patch notes, the update adjusts the appearance rate of eggs through April 11. Players who haven’t gotten sick of eggs by now can collect them with greater frequency on Sunday, April 12, AKA real-world Bunny Day.

More Animals Crossing

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au devolver-digital observation survey win

You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Telling Us How You're Coping With COVID-19

The novel coronavirus epidemic has changed the way we work and play. Many of us are working from home now or taking addition measures to protect ourselves from infection. The 'new normal' is frightening, but know that you're not alone. We want to know how you're doing — what changes you've made, and how you're coping.
diablo diablo-ii diablo-iii dungeon-siege-2 evergreen gog grim-dawn immortal-throne marvel-heroes nox path-of-exile sacred-2 steam titan-quest torchlight-2 torchlight-ii van-helsing victor-vran

Nine Isometric Action RPGs Worth Trying

They have been called many things over the years. Isometric RPGs, hack'n'slash RPGs, ARPGs, Diablo clones. But one thing is certain: They wouldn't exist if Diablo didn't come out in 1996. Diablo and its sequels spawned a whole catalogue of isometric action RPGs.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles