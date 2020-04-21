Behold, Gundam Models...In A Bottle

You’ve seen a ship in a bottle before, right? Expert model ship makers build ships in glass bottles to show off their serious skills. One Gundam model maker, it seems, is doing something similar.
Twitter user Risshii has been building Gundam models in Jack Daniel’s bottles for the past few years.
#おまえバカだなポイント
瓶の中でRGを組み立てる pic.twitter.com/i8CLF9AdoF
— りっしぃ (@rishima343) April 19, 2020
ガンプラがオタクでなく、アートにならないか？と日々考えてます(°_°)
#はじめてご覧になる方へ pic.twitter.com/9isu7usIsM
— りっしぃ (@rishima343) April 20, 2016
HGのフェネクスが
そう見えてしまいます（笑） pic.twitter.com/HygXQvitDc
— りっしぃ (@rishima343) April 20, 2020
The shape of Jack bottles do lend themselves to Gundam models. According to Risshii, he divides up all the parts, paints them, then assembles different sections to make his Gundams-in-a-bottle.
全部切る
↓
塗装する
↓
部分組み立て
↓#ボトルガンプラ pic.twitter.com/ZscJJdoT4c
— りっしぃ (@rishima343) February 14, 2020
He does affix the models in place with a gel, and the whole process looks rather complex.
#ボトルガンプラ#RG#wingZERO
チェスト部分
完成です♪ pic.twitter.com/KQop6yy5vB
— りっしぃ (@rishima343) February 8, 2020
なんとか完成
後は、仕上げです???? pic.twitter.com/FhT39spMXW
— りっしぃ (@rishima343) February 9, 2020
One thing I do want to mention: In the top image on the middle left, there is a bottle of Goshun sake. It, along with Akishika sake, is one of the best made-in-Osaka brands of sake. If you ever visit Osaka and want a delicious sake, order a glass of Goshun.
For more Gundams-in-a-bottle, follow Risshii on Twitter.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink